Instant Reaction: Ole Miss ranked No. 6 in initial CFP rankings

What we already knew has officially been confirmed: if Ole Miss wins the rest of its regular season games, it’ll be in the College Football Playoff.

The Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) were ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff committee’s initial rankings and based on where the committee has ranked other teams, all the Rebels have to do is beat The Citadel, Florida and Mississippi State to get into the tournament.

That’s a favorable schedule for Ole Miss (it’s the favorite in each of those games) and it’s more realistic than not the Rebels win each of those games.

Considering the committee has ranked Ole Miss ahead of an undefeated BYU and one-loss Oregon and Texas Tech, if the Rebels somehow end up in the SEC Championship game, they’ll be in the playoff.

The biggest wildcard in the committee’s rankings is the automatic qualifier from the Group of 5 conferences. Right now, the committee would put Memphis into the playoff as the No. 12 seed (No. 14 Virginia would get in as the ACC champion), bumping Texas out of the playoffs.

So, as it stands now, if Florida or Mississippi State beats the Rebels, things will get very interesting with Ole Miss as a two-loss SEC team. If Ole Miss wins three more games, they’ll be in the CFP.

CFP Committee Playoff Rankings