Rebel Roundup: Florida at Ole Miss football game time announced

Ole Miss football will get at least one more night game at Vaught Hemingway Stadium this season.

The SEC announced game times for the conference’s slate of games on November 15. No. 7 Ole Miss will host Florida that day with kickoff set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

“I think that’s great. That’s awesome to have another Saturday night in the stadium here,” Rebels’ coach Lane Kiffin said. “I think it’s 61 percent of SEC night games are won by the home team. So that’s why I’m kind of always hoping for that. So, I think that’s a really good slot. Again, it’ll be about how well you play, but I can’t imagine it’s going to be really warm. So as much as I don’t like that, it probably favors us versus the opponent’s players and what they want to play in.”

