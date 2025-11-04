Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 9

A total of 18 former Ole Miss football players were in action this weekend in Week 9 of the NFL season. Here’s how they performed.
Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Had seven tackles, four solo, in a 38-14 loss to the Seahawks.
- Season: 30 tackles, 17 solo, 6 PDs
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Played four snaps on special teams in the Patriots’ 24-23 win against the Falcons.
- Season: 1 GS, 9 GP
Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- Last Week: Completed 24 of 33 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He also had eight carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.
- Season: 109 of 175, 1,175 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs; 51 carries, 251 yards, 4 TDs
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Was targeted three times in an 18-15 win against the Texans.
- Season: 26 receptions, 315 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Last Week: Had two catches for 18 yards in a 27-20 win against the Titans.
- Season: 13 receptions, 121 yards, 1 TD
Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers
- Last Week: Had one catch for 11 yards in a 16-13 loss to the Panthers.
- Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Was active, but did not play in the Seahawks’ 38-14 win against the Commanders.
- Season: 2 GP
Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
- Last Week: Had two tackles, a sack and one TFL in a 28-6 loss to the Ravens.
- Season: 9 tackles, 4 solo, 1 sack, 1 TFL
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had one tackle in an 18-15 win against the Texans.
- Season: 15 tackles, 10 solo, 1 sack
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Last Week: Played 11 snaps on special teams in a 47-42 win against the Bengals.
- Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo, 1 FF
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had one catch for 30 yards in a 28-21 win against the Chiefs.
- Season: 9 receptions, 118 yards, 1 TD
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Last Week: Had two catches for six yards in a 27-20 win against the Colts.
- Season: 29 receptions, 467 yards, 5 TDs
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 27-17 loss to the Cardinals
- Season: N/A
Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had one reception for 28 yards in a 28-21 win against the Chiefs.
- Season: 6 receptions, 106 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD
JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
- Last Week: Was in active for the 30-29 loss to the Jaguars.
- Season: 2 tackles, 1 solo
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Played 58 offensive snaps in a 38-14 loss to the Seahawks.
- Season: 8 GS
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 16-13 win against the Packers.
- Season: 9 tackles, 5 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
- Last Week: Was waived by the Colts before their 27-20 loss to the Steelers.
- Season: 4 tackles
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Last Week: Had one reception for 19 yards in a 34-24 win against the Giants.
- Season: 2 reception, 26 yards
Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Was on the field for 24 defensive plays and eight special teams plays.
- Season: 16 tackles, 13 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD
Bye Weeks
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Week: Did not play (hamstring) in the Eagles’ 38-20 win against the Giants.
- Season: 29 receptions, 395 yards, 3 TDs
Rebels on Injured Reserve
- Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
- Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
- Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
- Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
- Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
- Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
Rebels on Practice Squads
- Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
- Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
- Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- John Saunders Jr. | S | Miami Dolphins
- Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
- Juice Wells Jr. | WR | New York Giants