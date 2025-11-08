Gameday: Everything to know about Ole Miss vs. The Citadel

If you need an indicator of how exciting today’s game between No. 6 Ole Miss and The Citadel is going to be, look at the tv channel and moneyline.

The Rebels (8-1, 5-1) are the only SEC team whose game will be broadcasted on SECN+ and there isn’t a moneyline option. SP+ Projections also give the Rebels a 100 percent chance to win.

For The Citadel, a FCS team, to upset an SEC team vying for a spot in the College Football Playoff would require a lot of lucky breaks for the Bulldogs. So many that it’d be almost impossible for all of them happen in the same game.

Basically, it’s not going to happen. Ole Miss will still have to show up and get the win, which would move it one step closer to securing a CFP invitation.

Below you’ll find links to all of our preview stories from this week, as well as more information about injuries, weather, uniforms, tv listing information, betting odds and more.

Preview Stories

Depth Charts

Here is Ole Miss’s official depth chart for today’s game.

Updated Weather Forecast

There hasn’t been much change to the weather forecast for today’s game. From the National Weather Service: “Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.”

Ole Miss Uniforms

How to Watch: The Citadel at No. 6 Ole Miss

Who: The Citadel Bulldogs (4-5, 3-3 Southern) at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC)

The Citadel Bulldogs (4-5, 3-3 Southern) at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) When: Noon, Saturday

Noon, Saturday Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss. TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Radio: Live Radio

Live Radio Stats: Live Stats

Live Stats Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 1-0

Ole Miss leads the all-time series 1-0 Last Meeting: Ole Miss 27, The Citadel 7 (October 8, 2005)

Ole Miss 27, The Citadel 7 (October 8, 2005) Last time out, Rebels: def. South Carolina, 30-14

def. South Carolina, 30-14 Last time out, Bulldogs: def. VMI, 35-24

SP+ Projection

Projected Winner: Ole Miss

Projected Margin: 53.6

Win Probability: 100 percent

Projected Score: 54-0

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: -53.5 (-110)

The Citadel: +53.5 (-110)

Total