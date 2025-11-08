Lane Kiffin has fun with rival Mississippi State during Rebels’ win

Even with his own game in progress, Lane Kiffin still found a way to have a little fun with one of college football’s biggest rivalries.

During halftime of Ole Miss’s win over The Citadel on Saturday, Kiffin was asked about his team’s performance through two quarters.

True to form, the Rebels’ head coach couldn’t resist mixing in a little humor with a quick dig at Mississippi State.

“Excited Georgia is boat racing Mississippi State,” Kiffin said with a smile. “Oh, our game? We’re playing well.”

Kiffin’s comment came as the Bulldogs were enduring one of their toughest losses of the season, falling behind big at home to Georgia while fans filed out before halftime.

It was classic Kiffin, confident, quick-witted and perfectly in tune with Ole Miss fans who love seeing a little rivalry spice sprinkled into the season.

The Rebels, meanwhile, took care of business against The Citadel, building an early lead and cruising to another home victory.

Kiffin and Georgia coach Kirby Smart have traded a few playful jabs since their matchup in Athens, and Saturday’s remark added another fun chapter to that ongoing back-and-forth.

But it also sets the stage for what’s shaping up to be an extra lively Egg Bowl later this month.

Mississippi State now faces an uphill climb to reach bowl eligibility, while Ole Miss continues its push toward a possible College Football Playoff spot.

It’s shaping up to be another memorable November in Mississippi and Kiffin’s timing ensures the rivalry talk won’t cool off anytime soon.