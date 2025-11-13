Rebels in NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in Week 11

The New York Giants have already announced its starting quarterback for this Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers and it wasn’t Jaxson Dart.
While the former Rebel quarterback remains in concussion protocol after leaving last week’s loss to the Bears, Jameis Winston will start for the Giants (and not Russell Wilson, which is a whole other topic).
Dart didn’t practice on Wednesday and New York interim coach Mike Kafka made the starting quarterback announcement the same day.
Here’s the full schedule of when former Ole Miss players are scheduled to play during Week 11 of the season:
Thursday
New York Jets at New England Patriots | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Played four snaps on special teams in the Patriots’ 28-23 win against the Buccaneers.
- Season: 1 GS, 10 GP
Sunday
Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins (Madrid, Spain) | 8:30 a.m. | NFL Network
Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Had two tackles in a 44-22 loss to the Lions.
- Season: 32 tackles, 19 solo, 6 PDs
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Played 51 offensive snaps in a 44-22 loss to the Lions.
- Season: 9 GS
Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
- Last Week: Had two tackles, a 30-13 win against the Bills.
- Season: 11 tackles, 5 solo, 1 sack, 1 TFL
Carolina Panthers (5-5) at Atlanta Falcons (3-6) | Noon | FOX
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Last Week: Played 15 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps in a 17-7 loss to the Saints.
- Season: 9 tackles, 5 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) at Buffalo Bills (6-3) | Noon | CBS
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had three catches for 37 yards in a 30-13 loss to the Dolphins.
- Season: 12 receptions, 155 yards, 1 TD
Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had two receptions for nine yards in a 30-13 loss to the Dolphins.
- Season: 8 receptions, 115 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD
Chicago Bears (6-3) at Minnesota Vikings (4-5) | Noon | FOX
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Last Week: Played 12 snaps on special teams in a 24-20 win against the Giants.
- Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo, 1 FF
Green Bay Packers (5-3) at New York Giants (2-8) | Noon | FOX
Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers
- Last Week: Played 20 offensive snaps in a 10-7 loss to the Eagles.
- Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards
Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- Last Week: Completed 19 of 29 passes for 242 yards and no touchdowns. He also had six carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the 24-20 loss to the Bears with a concussion.
- Season: 109 of 175, 1,175 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs; 51 carries, 251 yards, 4 TDs
Cincinnati Bengals (3-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) | Noon | CBS
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Last Week: Had two catches for six yards in a 27-20 win against the Colts.
- Season: 29 receptions, 467 yards, 5 TDs
Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4) | Noon | CBS
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Last Week: Had two catches for four yards in a 25-10 win against the Steelers.
- Season: 15 receptions, 125 yards, 1 TD
Seattle Seahawks (7-2) at Los Angeles Rams (7-2) | 3:05 p.m. | FOX
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Was active, but did not play in the Seahawks’ 44-22 win against the Cardinals.
- Season: 2 GP
San Francisco 49ers (6-4) at Arizona Cardinals (3-6) | 3:05 p.m. | FOX
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Last Week: Did not play in a 42-26 loss to the Rams.
- Season: 2 reception, 26 yards
Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Denver Broncos (8-2) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had two catches for 12 yards in a 10-7 win against the Raiders.
- Season: 28 receptions, 327 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had one tackle in a 10-7 win against the Raiders.
- Season: 16 tackles, 10 solo, 1 sack
Detroit Lions (6-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Week: Had two catches for 13 yards in a 10-7 win against the Packers.
- Season: 31 receptions, 408 yards, 3 TDs
Monday
Dallas Cowboys (3-5) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) | 7:15 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 27-17 loss to the Cardinals
- Season: N/A
Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Was on the field for 24 defensive plays and eight special teams plays.
- Season: 16 tackles, 13 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD
JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 10-7 loss to the Broncos.
- Season: 2 tackles, 1 solo
Bye Weeks
Indianapolis Colts (8-2)
Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
- Last Week: Free Agent
- Season: 4 tackles
New Orleans Saints (2-8)
Rebels on Injured Reserve
- Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
- Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
- Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
- Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
- Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
- Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
Rebels on Practice Squads
- Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
- Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
- Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- John Saunders Jr. | S | Miami Dolphins
- Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
- Juice Wells Jr. | WR | New York Giants