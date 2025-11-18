Updated: Lane Kiffin denies reports about an ultimatum

UPDATE: In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin refuted The Athletic’s report about the ultimatum.

“That’s absolutely not true, anything like that at all … I don’t know where that came from,” Kiffin said in what appeared to be a pre-recorded clip. “I love it here. We’re having blast. It just couldn’t be better. You pray for things. Our fans prayed for this type of thing, now we’re in the middle of it, so enjoy it.”

Below is the original story about the now-refuted ultimatum:

Original Story

With No. 7 Ole Miss on a bye week and no game to distract everyone with, the vast majority of attention in Oxford is being paid to coaching rumors around Lane Kiffin.

There isn’t much concrete news about Kiffin. He hasn’t held a press conference this week and university officials aren’t going to be the first ones to speak publicly.

No, for now, all we have to go on are reports and sightings. And the latest report is very significant.

According to The Athletic, Ole Miss has issued Kiffin an ultimatum and wants a decision about his coaching future before the Egg Bowl rivalry game on Black Friday.

It’s an understandable request. After all, there’s a lot of uncertainty and nobody likes to sit in a cloud of mystery for very long.

But it’s a pointless request because what is Ole Miss going to do if Kiffin doesn’t make a decision before the Egg Bowl?

Does anyone really think the university would fire its most successful coach in 60 years before a game that would send the Rebels into the College Football Playoff?

No.

Like it or not, Kiffin is in control of this and he’ll make his decision when he makes it.

Would we all like for that decision to already be made? Yes, absolutely and I already thought we might have an idea of what Kiffin will do before the Egg Bowl.

If Kiffin stays and accepts the huge contract extension from Ole Miss, then announcing it the morning of the Egg Bowl would be a great story.

That’s what Texas A&M just did with Mike Elko. His new contract extension was announced before the Aggies’ game against South Carolina.

If Kiffin is leaving, we’ll probably know that based on how many other coaches LSU and Florida start showing interest in. If one isn’t showing any interest in other coaches, then that’s where Kiffin is going.

My opinion has always been that if Ole Miss makes the playoffs, Kiffin will stay in Oxford. If only because it doesn’t make sense to take a team to the playoff and leave before the first round game.

If the Rebels don’t make the playoff, then I think the chances of Kiffin leaving are a lot better. And I do think a loss to Mississippi State would knock the Rebels out of the playoff.

But Ole Miss reportedly wants Kiffin’s decision before then. Maybe he does. Or maybe he waits until the post-game press conference to announce his decision to everyone, including whoever issued the ultimatum, reportedly.