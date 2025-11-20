Kiffin’s next move may be about the future of college football not the present

As we wait for any more news regarding Lane Kiffin’s coaching future at Ole Miss or some other place, an interesting question popped up.

Why would Kiffin want to leave Ole Miss?

If whatever LSU or Florida offers is matched by Ole Miss, and if everything Kiffin has said about loving Oxford and his family is there and happy too, what’s the reason?

We all know why LSU or Florida would be an attractive job. They’re both big programs with lots of money, good facilities, passionate fan bases and sit in some of the best recruiting areas in the nation.

But look at what Kiffin has done at Ole Miss, or Curt Cignetti at Indiana, or Brent Key at Georgia Tech, or Clark Lea at Vanderbilt.

You can build a winning program anywhere in today’s college football world.

Future of college football about to change?

However, what if what’s allowed the Indiana’s and Vanderbilts to rise to the top of the college football world are changed or eliminated. What if the powers-that-be revert college football to something for like what it was like five or six years ago?

Then all the things that separate and LSU or Florida become a whole lot more important and puts schools like Indiana and Ole Miss at a disadvantage.

If Kiffin thinks something like that might happen, could he be trying to make a preemptive move ahead of those changes?

Personally, I think it’s too late to revert college football to something that would entice Nick Saban back into coach (and save the “he’s not coming back” because he’s also the same person that said he wasn’t going to be Alabama’s coach).

But we see the commercials and grandstanding from conference commissioners about the state of college sports.

We see the pleas for support of congressional legislation because Olympic sports could be eliminated and then we see a news report about another $50 million coaching buyout.

We’ve seen and read quotes about coaches complaining about the way the transfer system works.

The people who used to hold all the power in college football no longer do and you better believe they’re going to try and get it back.

We could eventually see a major shift back to the old ways of college football and in that world, it’s easier to win championships at LSU or Florida than it is at Ole Miss.

It’s probably too far-fetched of an idea and definitely could be considered as a writer overthinking the situation.

But just like in actual games, anything is possible on the coaching carousel.