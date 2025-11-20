Rebels in NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in Week 12

Here’s the Week 12 NFL schedule of games featuring former Ole Miss football players. In case you missed it, here’s a recap of ex-Rebels in Week 11.
Thursday
Buffalo Bills (7-3) at Houston Texans (5-5) | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had one catch for 23 yards in a 44-32 win against the Buccaneers.
- Season: 13 receptions, 178 yards, 1 TD
Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 44-32 win against the Buccaneers.
- Season: 8 receptions, 115 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD
Sunday
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) at Chicago Bears (7-3) | Noon | CBS
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Last Week: Had five catches for 49 yards in a 34-12 win against the Bengals.
- Season: 29 receptions, 467 yards, 5 TDs
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Last Week: Was inactive in a 19-17 win against the Vikings.
- Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo, 1 FF
New England Patriots (9-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-7) | Noon | CBS
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Played 12 snaps on offense and six on special teams in a 27-14 win against the Jets.
- Season: 1 GS, 11 GP
New York Giants (2-9) at Detroit Lions (6-4) | Noon | FOX
Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- Last Week: Did not play (concussion) in 27-20 loss to the Packers.
- Season: 109 of 175, 1,175 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs; 51 carries, 251 yards, 4 TDs
Minnesota Vikings (4-6) at Green Bay Packers (6-3-1) | Noon | FOX
Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 27-20 win against the Giants.
- Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards
Seattle Seahawks (7-3) at Tennessee Titans (1-9) | Noon | FOX
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Was inactive for 21-19 loss to the Rams.
- Season: 2 GP
Indianapolis Colts (8-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-5) | Noon | CBS
Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
- Last Week: Signed to Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.
- Season: 4 tackles
Cleveland Browns (2-8) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-8) | 3:05 p.m. | CBS
JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.
- Season: 2 tackles, 1 solo
Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) at Dallas Cowboys (4-5) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Week: Had seven catches for 49 yards in a 16-9 win against the Lions.
- Season: 38 receptions, 457 yards, 3 TDs
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 33-16 win against the Raiders.
- Season: N/A
Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Had one tackle in a 33-16 win against the Raiders.
- Season: 17 tackles, 14 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD
Monday
Carolina Panthers (6-5) at San Francisco 49ers (7-4) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 30-27 win against the Falcons.
- Season: 10 tackles, 6 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 41-22 win against the Cardinals.
- Season: 2 reception, 26 yards
Bye Weeks
Denver Broncos (9-2)
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had four catches for 33 yards in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs.
- Season: 32 receptions, 360 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had three tackles, a sack and tackle for a loss in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs.
- Season: 19 tackles, 12 solo, 2 sacks, 1 TFL
Miami Dolphins (4-7)
Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
- Last Week: Had one tackle and tackle for a loss in a 16-13 win against the Commanders.
- Season: 12 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL
Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Last Week: Had one catch for 12 yards in a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars.
- Season: 16 receptions, 137 yards, 1 TD
Washington Commanders (3-8)
Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Was placed on injured reserve.
- Season: 32 tackles, 19 solo, 6 PDs
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Played 67 offensive snaps in a 16-13 loss to the Dolphins.
- Season: 10 GS
Rebels on Injured Reserve
- Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
- Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
- Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
- Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
- Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
- Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
Rebels on Practice Squads
- Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
- Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
- Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- John Saunders Jr. | S | Miami Dolphins
- Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
- Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
- Juice Wells Jr. | WR | New York Giants