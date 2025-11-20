spot_img
Rebels in NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in Week 12

BY Taylor Hodges

Here’s the Week 12 NFL schedule of games featuring former Ole Miss football players. In case you missed it, here’s a recap of ex-Rebels in Week 11.

Thursday

Buffalo Bills (7-3) at Houston Texans (5-5) | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

  • Last Week: Had one catch for 23 yards in a 44-32 win against the Buccaneers.
  • Season: 13 receptions, 178 yards, 1 TD

Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills

  • Last Week: Was inactive for the 44-32 win against the Buccaneers.
  • Season: 8 receptions, 115 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD

Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) at Chicago Bears (7-3) | Noon | CBS

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Last Week: Had five catches for 49 yards in a 34-12 win against the Bengals.
  • Season: 29 receptions, 467 yards, 5 TDs

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

  • Last Week: Was inactive in a 19-17 win against the Vikings.
  • Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo, 1 FF

New England Patriots (9-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-7) | Noon | CBS

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

  • Last Week: Played 12 snaps on offense and six on special teams in a 27-14 win against the Jets.
  • Season: 1 GS, 11 GP

New York Giants (2-9) at Detroit Lions (6-4) | Noon | FOX

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

  • Last Week: Did not play (concussion) in 27-20 loss to the Packers.
  • Season: 109 of 175, 1,175 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs; 51 carries, 251 yards, 4 TDs

Minnesota Vikings (4-6) at Green Bay Packers (6-3-1) | Noon | FOX

Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers

  • Last Week: Was inactive for the 27-20 win against the Giants.
  • Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Seattle Seahawks (7-3) at Tennessee Titans (1-9) | Noon | FOX

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

  • Last Week: Was inactive for 21-19 loss to the Rams.
  • Season: 2 GP

Indianapolis Colts (8-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-5) | Noon | CBS

Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts

  • Last Week: Signed to Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.
  • Season: 4 tackles

Cleveland Browns (2-8) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-8) | 3:05 p.m. | CBS

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

  • Last Week: Was inactive for the 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.
  • Season: 2 tackles, 1 solo

Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) at Dallas Cowboys (4-5) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

  • Last Week: Had seven catches for 49 yards in a 16-9 win against the Lions.
  • Season: 38 receptions, 457 yards, 3 TDs

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

  • Last Week: Was inactive for the 33-16 win against the Raiders.
  • Season: N/A

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

  • Last Week: Had one tackle in a 33-16 win against the Raiders.
  • Season: 17 tackles, 14 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD

Monday

Carolina Panthers (6-5) at San Francisco 49ers (7-4) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

  • Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 30-27 win against the Falcons.
  • Season: 10 tackles, 6 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

  • Last Week: Was inactive for the 41-22 win against the Cardinals.
  • Season: 2 reception, 26 yards

Bye Weeks

Denver Broncos (9-2)

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

  • Last Week: Had four catches for 33 yards in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs.
  • Season: 32 receptions, 360 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

  • Last Week: Had three tackles, a sack and tackle for a loss in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs.
  • Season: 19 tackles, 12 solo, 2 sacks, 1 TFL

Miami Dolphins (4-7)

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

  • Last Week: Had one tackle and tackle for a loss in a 16-13 win against the Commanders.
  • Season: 12 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL

Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

  • Last Week: Had one catch for 12 yards in a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars.
  • Season: 16 receptions, 137 yards, 1 TD

Washington Commanders (3-8)

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

  • Last Week: Was placed on injured reserve.
  • Season: 32 tackles, 19 solo, 6 PDs

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

  • Last Week: Played 67 offensive snaps in a 16-13 loss to the Dolphins.
  • Season: 10 GS

Rebels on Injured Reserve

  • Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
  • Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
  • AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
  • Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
  • Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
  • Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
  • Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
  • Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
  • Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
  • Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads

  • Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
  • Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
  • Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
  • Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
  • John Saunders Jr. | S | Miami Dolphins
  • Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
  • Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
  • Juice Wells Jr. | WR | New York Giants

