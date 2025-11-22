LSU reportedly gearing up for massive offer to Kiffin

Maybe there’s still some hope Lane Kiffin doesn’t leave Ole Miss after the Egg Bowl.

The initial reaction, based on Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter’s statement released Friday afternoon, certainly gives the impression that Kiffin will be leaving the Rebels.

But if LSU hasn’t actually made an offer to Kiffin, then maybe it’s actually a situation that Kiffin doesn’t know what he’s going to do.

Personally, I don’t believe that, but after reading Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger’s latest story, there’s at least some chance that Kiffin stays in Oxford.

From Dellenger, “Key LSU decision-makers are gearing up for a formal offer to the coach and his representatives. While specific details of the contract remain fluid, sources told Yahoo Sports that school executives have discussed a seven-year, incentive-laden deal worth at least $90 million — figures that would make Kiffin, at the very least, tied for the highest-paid coach in the sport. The school is, as well, promising significant NIL and revenue share roster investments exceeding $25 million — perhaps the most important determining factor for the coach.”

It would be hard to tell your current employer you’re leaving for another job that hasn’t offered an official contract.

So, if Dellenger’s story is accurate (and Dellenger isn’t usually wrong on these things) then there’s a greater chance that Kiffin stays at Ole Miss.

The Outside Noise Remains

What is clear is that Carter’s statement won’t do anything to silence the noise. The pregame kickoff shows spent their first minutes talking about the situation.

And Roman Harper made a good point on SEC Nation. It’s a point made here yesterday, but (to paraphrase) why not just come out and say you’re staying. Even if it’s a lie, say it, because it’s the only way to silence the noise.

And who cares if it’s a lie? Nick Saban said “I am not going to be the Alabama coach” and less than two weeks later, Saban was Alabama’s coach.

Why does nobody care? Because he won six national championships and a lot of games.

A backlash is coming one way or another. It may have already started, but there’s no avoiding it. Whether it’s this week or next week, if Kiffin leaves, there’s going to be a lot of hate and anger.

If Ole Miss wanted this week to be all about the Egg Bowl, the only way to do it is to say Kiffin isn’t leaving and then deal with the fallout from the lie afterwards…while getting ready to host a playoff game.

Winning cures all wounds, including lies from coaches.