Ole Miss releases official depth chart for Week 14

No. 6 Ole Miss has released its official depth chart for the 122nd edition of the Battle for the Golden Egg on Friday against Mississippi State.
The only change since the Rebels’ last depth chart ahead of Florida is the addition of Cedrick Beavers as a third-string cornerback in place of Pat Broomfield. Austin Simmons remains listed as the starting quarterback ahead of Trinidad Chambliss, too.
Here’s the official Ole Miss depth chart for Week 14:
Offense
Wide Receiver
- 2 Harrison Wallace III (6-1, 200, SR-TR, Montgomery, Ala., Penn State) OR 11 Deuce Alexander (6-0, 180, SO-TR, Douglas, Ga., Wake Forest)
- 0 Traylon Ray (6-2, 190, JR-TR, Tallahassee, Fla., West Virginia)
Wide Receiver
- 1 De’Zhaun Stribling (6-2, 210, SR-TR, Kapolei, Hawaii, Okla. State)
- 15 Izaiah Hartrup (6-0, 185, SR-1L, O’Fallon, Mo., Southern Illinois)
- 88 Devin Price (6-3, 195, SR-RS, Bryan-College Station, Texas, FAU)
Wide Receiver
- 19 Cayden Lee (5-11, 180, JR-2L, Kennesaw, Ga., Kennesaw Mountain)
- 17 Winston Watkins (5-11, 185, FR-HS, Fort Myers, Fla., Venice)
Left Tackle
- 61 Diego Pounds (6-6, 335, SR-1L, Raleigh, N.C., North Carolina)
- 73 Percy Lewis (6-7, 380, SR-TR, Sallis, Miss., Auburn)
Left Guard
- 51 Delano Townsend (6-5, 330, SO-TR, Flint, Mich., UAB)
- 71 PJ Wilkins (6-5, 340, SO-TR, Atlanta, Ga., Charlotte)
- 77 Ethan Fields (6-3, 320, SO-1L, Geismar, La., Dutchtown)
Center
- 62 Brycen Sanders (6-6, 310, SO-2L, Chattanooga, Tenn., Baylor School)
- 76 John Wayne Oliver (6-5, 300, FR-RS, Nashville, Tenn., Christ Presbyterian)
Right Guard
- 75 Patrick Kutas (6-4, 315, JR-TR, Memphis, Tenn., Arkansas)
- 55 Terez Davis (6-4, 310, SO-TR, Hyattsville, Md., Maryland)
- 65 Connor Howes (6-6, 310, FR-HS, Saint Cloud, Fla., Osceola)
Right Tackle
- 50 Jayden Williams (6-4, 320, SR-3L, Conway, Ark., Conway)
- 70 Devin Harper (6-4, 315, FR-HS, Shreveport, La., Calvary Baptist)
Tight End
- 8 Dae’Quan Wright (6-4, 255, SR-1L, Perry, Ga., Virginia Tech)
- 85 Trace Bruckler (6-3, 250, SR-TR, Frisco, Texas, New Mexico) OR 4 Caleb Odom (6-5, 235, SO-TR, Carrollton, Ga., Alabama)
Quarterback
- 13 Austin Simmons (6-4, 215, SO-1L, Miami, Fla., Pahokee)
- 6 Trinidad Chambliss (6-0, 200, SR-TR, Grand Rapids, Mich., Ferris State)
- 14 AJ Maddox (6-1, 190, FR-RS, Hattiesburg, Miss., Oak Grove)
Running Back
- 5 Kewan Lacy (5-11, 210, SO-TR, Dallas, Texas, Missouri)
- 22 Logan Diggs (6-0, 200, SR-RS, Boutte, La., LSU) OR 12 Damien Taylor (5-1, 200, SR-TR, Northport, Ala., Troy)
Defense
Defensive End
- 5 Kam Franklin (6-5, 290, S0-1L, Lake Cormorant, Miss., Lake Cormorant)
- 15 Da’Shawn Womack (6-5, 265, JR-TR, Baltimore, Md., LSU)
Defensive Tackle
- 51 Zxavian Harris (6-8, 330, SR-3L, Canton, Miss., Germantown)
- 97 Kamron Beavers (6-3, 290, FR-RS, Bay Springs, Miss., Bay Springs)
- 95 Andrew Maddox (6-3, 290, FR-HS, Hattiesburg, Miss., Oak Grove)
Defensive Tackle
- 52 Will Echoles (6-3, 310, SO-1L, Houston, Miss., Houston)
- 96 Jamarious Brown (6-2, 315, SO-2L, Moss Point, Miss., Moss Point)
Edge
- 4 Suntarine Perkins (6-2, 220, JR-2L, Raleigh, Miss., Raleigh) OR 1 Princewill Umanmielen (6-5, 245, JR-TR, Austin, Texas, Nebraska)
- 47 DeeJay Holmes Jr. (6-0, 250, SO-2L, Pahokee, Fla., Pahokee)
Linebacker
- 6 TJ Dottery (6-2, 230, JR-2L, Montgomery, Ala., Clemson)
- 38 Tyler Banks (6-2, 245, SR-3L, Blackstone, Va., Nottoway)
Linebacker
- 30 Jaden Yates (6-1, 225, JR-TR, Columbus, Ohio, Marshall)
- 26 Tahj Chambers (6-2, 230, SR-TR, Arlington, Texas, Missouri State)
- 44 Andrew Jones (6-1, 230, SR-TR, Marrero, La., Grambling State)
Cornerback
- 32 Chris Graves Jr. (6-0, 185, JR-2L, Fort Myers, Fla., Miami)
- 9 Ricky Fletcher (6-3, 200, JR-TR, Durant, Miss., South Alabama)
- 13 Cedrick Beavers (5-11, 180, JR-RS, Taylorsville, Miss., Jones College)
Cornerback
- 8 Antonio Kite (6-0, 180, JR-TR, Anniston, Ala., Auburn)
- 2 Jaylon Braxton (6-0, 190, SO-TR, Frisco, Texas, Arkansas)
Nickelback
- 14 Kapena Gushiken (6-0, 190, SR-TR, Pukalani, Hawaii, Washington State)
- 29 Nick Cull (6-0, 190, JR-3L, Donalsonville, Ga., Seminole County)
Safety
- 16 Wydett Williams Jr. (6-2, 210, SR-TR, Lake Providence, La., ULM)
- 7 TJ Banks (6-3, 200, SO-1L, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Hillcrest)
Safety
- 3 Sage Ryan (6-0, 200, SR-TR, Lafayette, La., LSU)
- 20 Anthony Robinson III (6-0, 200, FR-RS, St. Rose, La., Destrehan)
Specialists
Kickoffs
- 17 Lucas Carneiro (5-11, 195, JR-TR, Cornelius, N.C., Western Kentucky)
- 89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)
Place-kicker
- 17 Lucas Carneiro (5-11, 195, JR-TR, Cornelius, N.C., Western Kentucky)
- 89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)
Punter
- 33 Oscar Bird (6-4, 210, FR-HS, Sydney, Australia, Barker College)
- 89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)
Long Snapper
- 93 Carter Short (5-9, 195, SR-3L, Hoover, Ala., Alabama)
- 94 Caleb Blankenship (6-2, 240, FR-RS, Ashdown, Ark., Ashdown)
Holder
- 33 Oscar Bird (6-4, 210, FR-HS, Sydney, Australia, Barker College)
- 82 Joshua Pfeifer (6-1, 185, SR-1L, Nashville, Tenn., Father Ryan)
Kick Return
- 15 Izaiah Hartrup (6-0, 185, SR-1L, O’Fallon, Mo., Southern Illinois) OR 11 Deuce Alexander (6-0, 180, SO-TR, Douglas, Ga., Wake Forest)
Punt Return
- 2 Harrison Wallace III (6-1, 200, SR-TR, Montgomery, Ala., Penn State) OR 15 Izaiah Hartrup (6-0, 185, SR-1L, O’Fallon, Mo., Southern Illinois)