Ole Miss defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) reacts during the second half against the Georgia
Ole Miss Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 12

BY Taylor Hodges

A total of 11 former Rebels were in action in NFL games this past weekend. Here’s how they performed:

Rebels in NFL | Week 12

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

  • Last Week: Had eight catches for 110 yards and one touchdown in a 24-21 loss to the Cowboys..
  • Season: 46 receptions, 567 yards, 4 TDs

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

  • Last Week: Started and played on 68 offensive snaps in a 26-20 win against the Bengals.
  • Season: 2 GS, 12 GP

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

  • Last Week: Did not play (concussion) in a 34-27 OT loss to the Lions.
  • Season: 109 of 175, 1,175 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs; 51 carries, 251 yards, 4 TDs

Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers

  • Last Week: Played 13 offensive snaps in a 23-6 win against the Vikings.
  • Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

  • Last Week: Was inactive for the 30-24 win against the Titans.
  • Season: 2 GP

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

  • Last Week: Played 14 snaps on special teams and had one tackle in a 31-28 win against the Steelers.
  • Season: 6 tackles, 4 solo, 1 FF

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

  • Last Week: Had three catches for 17 yards in a 223-19 loss to the Texans.
  • Season: 16 receptions, 195 yards, 1 TD

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Last Week: Had two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown in a 31-28 loss to the Bears.
  • Season: 31 receptions, 479 yards, 6 TDs

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

  • Last Week: Played three offensive snaps in a 24-21 win against the Eagles.
  • Season: 1 GP

Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills

  • Last Week: Had one catch for -3 yards in a 23-19 loss to the Texans.
  • Season: 9 receptions, 112 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

  • Last Week: Had two tackles and a tackle for a loss in a 24-10 loss to the Browns.
  • Season: 4 tackles, 2 solo, 1 TFL

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

  • Last Week: Recorded three tackles in a 20-9 loss to the 49ers.
  • Season: 13 tackles, 8 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

  • Last Week: Was inactive for the 20-9 win against the Panthers.
  • Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

  • Last Week: Had one tackle in a 24-21 win against the Eagles.
  • Season: 18 tackles, 15 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD

Rebels on Bye Weeks

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

  • Last Week: Had four catches for 33 yards in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs.
  • Season: 32 receptions, 360 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

  • Last Week: Had one catch for 12 yards in a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars.
  • Season: 16 receptions, 137 yards, 1 TD

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

  • Last Week: Had one tackle and tackle for a loss in a 16-13 win against the Commanders.
  • Season: 12 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

  • Last Week: Had three tackles, a sack and tackle for a loss in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs.
  • Season: 19 tackles, 12 solo, 2 sacks, 1 TFL

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

  • Last Week: Played 67 offensive snaps in a 16-13 loss to the Dolphins.
  • Season: 10 GS

Rebels on Injured Reserve

  • Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
  • Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
  • AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
  • Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
  • Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
  • Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
  • Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
  • Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
  • Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
  • Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads

  • Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
  • Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
  • Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
  • Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
  • John Saunders Jr. | S | Miami Dolphins
  • Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
  • Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
  • Juice Wells Jr. | WR | New York Giants

