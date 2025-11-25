Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 12

A total of 11 former Rebels were in action in NFL games this past weekend. Here’s how they performed:

Rebels in NFL | Week 12

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Had eight catches for 110 yards and one touchdown in a 24-21 loss to the Cowboys..

Season: 46 receptions, 567 yards, 4 TDs

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Started and played on 68 offensive snaps in a 26-20 win against the Bengals.

Season: 2 GS, 12 GP

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Last Week: Did not play (concussion) in a 34-27 OT loss to the Lions.

Season: 109 of 175, 1,175 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs; 51 carries, 251 yards, 4 TDs

Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Played 13 offensive snaps in a 23-6 win against the Vikings.

Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Was inactive for the 30-24 win against the Titans.

Season: 2 GP

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Played 14 snaps on special teams and had one tackle in a 31-28 win against the Steelers.

Season: 6 tackles, 4 solo, 1 FF

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had three catches for 17 yards in a 223-19 loss to the Texans.

Season: 16 receptions, 195 yards, 1 TD

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Had two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown in a 31-28 loss to the Bears.

Season: 31 receptions, 479 yards, 6 TDs

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Played three offensive snaps in a 24-21 win against the Eagles.

Season: 1 GP

Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had one catch for -3 yards in a 23-19 loss to the Texans.

Season: 9 receptions, 112 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Had two tackles and a tackle for a loss in a 24-10 loss to the Browns.

Season: 4 tackles, 2 solo, 1 TFL

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Recorded three tackles in a 20-9 loss to the 49ers.

Season: 13 tackles, 8 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Was inactive for the 20-9 win against the Panthers.

Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 24-21 win against the Eagles.

Season: 18 tackles, 15 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD

Rebels on Bye Weeks

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had four catches for 33 yards in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 32 receptions, 360 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had one catch for 12 yards in a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars.

Season: 16 receptions, 137 yards, 1 TD

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Had one tackle and tackle for a loss in a 16-13 win against the Commanders.

Season: 12 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had three tackles, a sack and tackle for a loss in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 19 tackles, 12 solo, 2 sacks, 1 TFL

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Played 67 offensive snaps in a 16-13 loss to the Dolphins.

Season: 10 GS

Rebels on Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads