Ole Miss flips 5-star wide receiver recruit away from Auburn

Friday afternoon didn’t bring the biggest news possible for No. 7 Ole Miss, but the Rebels did flip a five-star recruit.

Greene County (Miss.) wide receiver Jase Mathews flipped his commitment from Auburn to Ole Miss on the final day of the early signing period.

Mathews had been committed to Auburn for several months, but once Hugh Freeze was fired from Auburn and Lane Kiffin left for LSU, the door opened for Ole Miss.

And the Rebels’ new head coach Pete Golding didn’t waste any time throwing his hat in the ring and having Mathews select it.

Mathews is the No. 1 recruit in the state, No. 20 overall recruit in the nation and No. 3 overall wide receiver.

Mathews scouting report

“Skilled wide receiver who could push as the top pass-catcher in the 2026 cycle. Has a big frame that belies the eye test, measuring in at around 6-foot-1.5, 195 pounds with 33-inch arms and 10-inch hands,” Rivals’ director of scouting and rankings Charles Power said. “Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting. Operates with a high level of skill on Friday nights and in the camp setting. Shows the ability to create separation at every level. Stacks defenders off the line of scrimmage and has considerable shake within his routes.

“Flashes a large catch radius, leaving his feet to extend for remarkable grabs. A ball-winner in contested catch situations, showing body control and strong hands. Finished his junior season with 68 catches for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games. Also plays basketball,” Power said. “Did much of his damage out of the slot as a junior, but showed the ability to win on the outside in the camp setting. The high level of skill and well-rounded nature to his game makes him one of the top pass-catchers in the cycle and one who could project as an early-round draft pick.”

Other misses

The Rebels were also in contention for a couple of other recruits, but they chose different schools.

Wide receiver Kenny Darby, decommitted from LSU and signed with Kentucky, while Duece Geralds ended up staying with LSU.