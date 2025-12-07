Early Ole Miss vs. Tulane playoff preview, tv listing and betting odds

We knew Ole Miss football’s historic season would continue, but now we know when it will continue.

The Rebels were ranked sixth overall in the final College Football Playoff rankings and will host 11-seed Tulane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in less than two weeks.

Based on the early betting odds, there’s likely going to be a huge party December 20 in Oxford.

Ole Miss opened as 17.5-point favorites and for good reason. The Rebels hosted Tulane once already this season and won by 35 points.

The only thing that has changed for both teams since that September game is their head coach situation.

Tulane coach John Sumrall is already announced as Florida’s next head coach, but is coaching the Green Wave in the CFP.

Ole Miss has a new head coach Pete Golding after Lane Kiffin left the Rebels to take over at LSU. You may have heard about the in the last week or two.

Neither team’s coaching situations seemed to impact them in the eyes of the selection committee.

And before the talking heads start making the comparison to Tulane allowing its coach to stay for the CFP and Ole Miss didn’t, it’s not the same.

Moving from Tulane to Florida is nowhere close to being like moving from Ole Miss to LSU.

The Rebels and Tigers are one of each other’s three annual opponents and will face each other on the field each season, as well as the recruiting trail and transfer portal.

Florida is competing with Tulane for recruits and players in the transfer portal. So, let’s not even bring that up again.

Ole Miss fans looking to purchase tickets to the playoff game will have their opportunity. Season ticket holders will get first access until 5 p.m. December 12.

The student sale will begin at 8 p.m. December 12 and will be allotted on a first-come, first-serve basis. All tickets for the CFP will be administered through OleMissTix.com.

For everyone else, here’s how you can watch the Rebels’ historic home playoff game (plus early betting odds):

How to Watch: No. 20 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss

Who: Tulane Green Wave (11-2, 7-1 American) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1)

When: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 20

Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

TV: TNT/HBO Max

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 43-28

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 45, Tulane 10 (September 20, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Mississippi State, 38-19

Last time out, Tigers: def. No. 24 North Texas, 34-21 (American conference title game)

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Tulane: +17.5 (-118)

Ole Miss: -17.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Tulane: +580

Ole Miss: -880

Total