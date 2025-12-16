Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy keeps focus on Ole Miss’ run

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy had a breakout sophomore season, leading the SEC in rushing touchdowns, being a Doak Walker Award finalist and named an AP All-American.

He had six games with 100 rushing yards or more, including four with 140 or more and one with a career-high 224 yards. But he did a handful of games where he had less than 70 rushing yards.

One of those games was against Tulane.

In that September 20 game, Lacy had 18 carries for 68 yards. That’s an average of 3.8 yards per carry and his longest run was 12 yards. He did have two touchdowns, though.

It was a tough defense to run against then and Lacy isn’t expecting anything different this time around.

“They’re still a physical, good team,” Lacy said at Monday’s press conference. “I just have to have the right mindset this time around, come out there and be dominant.”

Lacy will look to do that while a lot of speculation is made about his future. Or more specifically, if his future keeps him in Oxford.

Last week a video was leaked that supposedly showed former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin talking about how Lacy is coming with him to LSU. Lacy was asked about the video on Monday.

“It was a surprise,” Lacy said about when he saw the video. “I’ve just been keeping my mindset on trying to 1-0 and focus on the run we’re having right now, so I don’t get into all of that.”

We haven’t touched on that video because it’s impossible to know if its real or not. The social media account that posted it isn’t what should be considered reliable. However, others have reported it is real and since Lacy was asked about it, we’re bringing it up here.

Whether true or not, it shows that despite the transfer portal not opening for another two and a half weeks, players are being recruited. Including ones who haven’t declared their intentions to enter the portal.

And, no, I don’t believe moving the transfer portal back would really change it that much. Tampering will always happen and changing the dates of the portal only changes when the tampering reaches peak levels.

Look at what the NFL did a few years ago. After several offseasons in a row of players agreeing to huge deals one minute after the start of free agency, the NFL added a window of time players and teams could negotiate deals, but not agree to any.

Not only do deals get agreed to during this window, negotiations happen before it now.

The point is this type of stuff has always happened and nobody has found a viable way of stopping it.

How to Watch: No. 20 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss

Who: Tulane Green Wave (11-2, 7-1 American) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1)

When: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 20

Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

TV: TNT/HBO Max

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Missouri leads the all-time series 3-2

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 45, Tulane 10 (September 20, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Mississippi State, 38-19

Last time out, Tigers: def. No. 24 North Texas, 34-21 (American conference title game)

Odds, Spread, Totals, Projection

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Tulane: +17.5 (-118)

Ole Miss: -17.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Tulane: +590

Ole Miss: -900

Total

Over: 56.5 (-112)

Under: 56.5 (-108)

SP+ Projection