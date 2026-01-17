UPDATED: Ole Miss WR Cayden Lee headed to transfer portal

Update

According to On3’s Ben Garrett, Cayden Lee entered the transfer portal and could return to Ole Miss. Whether he does or not depends solely on what happens with Trinidad Chambliss and his attempts to gain another year of eligibility.

If Chambliss is able to play next, Lee will be a Rebel. If not, Lee will most likely be playing somewhere else.

The deadline to enter the transfer portal was Friday, so Lee had to enter the portal in order to keep his options open.

Now Chambliss’ appeal and lawsuit are even more important to Ole Miss.

Original Story

Good thing Ole Miss has been adding wide receivers through the portal, but the Rebels are losing one of its best to the transfer portal.

On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported Saturday morning that Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee is entering the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Ole Miss starting WR Cayden Lee is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3 He’s totaled 106 receptions for 1,623 yards and 7 TDs in his time with the Rebelshttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/yHhBncDTk3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 17, 2026

Lee had 44 catches for 635 yards and three touchdowns this past season for the Rebels. He would’ve been the leading, returning receiver if he came back to Oxford in 2026.

Lee is the second significant departure Ole Miss has experienced, joining linebacker TJ Dottery. The pair were two of the biggest names that hadn’t been announced as returning next seasons. Where Lee ends remains to be seen, but expect a lot of predictions for LSU.

Ole Miss has signed four wide receivers in the transfer portal class, including Cameron Miller (Kentucky), Isaiah Spencer (Virginia Tech), Darrell Gill (Syracuse) and Johntay Cook (Syracuse). They’ll be joining a wide receiver group that has Deuce Alexander, Caleb Odom and Caleb Cunningham back from last year’s team.

While the entry into the portal has closed, players can sign anytime. However, Ole Miss may be content to go with the wide receivers group it has now.

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

S Joenel Aguero (Georgia)

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

WR Cameron Miller (Kentucky)

OL Troy Everett (Oklahoma)

QB Walker Howard (Louisiana)

WR Darrell Gill (Syracuse)

WR Isaiah Spencer (Virginia Tech)

LB Tah’j Butler (Georgia Tech)

Edge Jordan Renaud (Alabama)

WR Johntay Cook (Syracuse)

Outgoing Rebels