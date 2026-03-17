Rebels Reportedly to Bring in Former Nebraska National Champion

Recruiting never stops for college football coaches, but neither does building a coaching staff apparently.

And in this case, Ole Miss didn’t just add another analyst, but added someone who checks a lot of boxes, someone who has seen winning at the highest level and understands how to build it.

Chris Norris is a former Nebraska fullback who had a front row seat to one of the most dominant stretches in college football history. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenith, Norris is being hired as a special teams analyst for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss is hiring Chris Norris as a special teams analyst, sources tell @CBSSports. The former Nebraska fullback worked at Arkansas the last two seasons. Was previously special teams coordinator at Western Carolina and a special teams analyst under Mario Cristobal at Oregon. pic.twitter.com/hT1FWZ0S5N — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 17, 2026

He was part of the 1994 and 1995 national title teams, and the Huskers went 47-3 during his playing career. That kind of experience sticks with you. It shapes how you see the game, how you coach, and how you connect with players. It is not nothing.

On the field, Norris has built a strong résumé. Before his time in Fayetteville, he handled special teams at Western Carolina.

He also spent five seasons at Oregon, where he worked closely with special teams coach Bobby Williams and helped develop punters Tom Snee and Blake Maimone. Snee averaged 43.64 yards per punt, finishing second in the Pac 12. Maimone wrapped up his career with a 43.4 yard average on more than 100 punts.

Oregon also produced All-Pac 12 special teams players during his time there. Brady Breeze earned the all-purpose and special teams honor in 2019, following Brenden Schooler’s back to back selections. When you consistently have guys earning postseason recognition, it usually means the operation is well coached.

Norris has also coached running backs and special teams at South Florida and Southeast Missouri State. His eight seasons at SEMO included mentoring Henry Harris, who became the 2010 Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year and shattered several school records. Harris finished fifth in the Walter Payton Award voting and left as one of the most productive players in program history.

All of that matters for Ole Miss on Saturdays, but it matters just as much on the recruiting trail.

Adding someone with deep experience, a national championship pedigree, and a track record of developing players gives Pete Golding another voice who can connect with prospects. It also gives the Rebels another staffer who has worked in multiple regions and understands how to build relationships.

Norris brings credibility, experience, and a winning background. For a program trying to keep climbing, that is exactly the kind of addition that helps both now and later.