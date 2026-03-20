Ole Miss Working to Shake Up Recruitment with Upcoming Visit

Brentwood Academy linebacker Kenneth Simon II has added another stop to his spring travel plans, and Ole Miss is right in the middle of it.

The four‑star prospect has locked in an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Rebels as they continue to push for one of the top defenders in the 2027 class.

Simon has climbed to the No. 7 linebacker in the cycle after a strong junior season that put him firmly on the national radar. At 6‑foot‑2 and 190 pounds, he has picked up offers from a long list of major programs, including Alabama, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Florida, and Ole Miss.

With interest rising, Simon now has a full slate of spring visits lined up, according to 247Sports. He will see Georgia on March 21, Tennessee on March 28, Alabama on March 30, Ole Miss on April 3, and Notre Dame on April 18.

Tennessee is reportedly the favorite in Simon’s recruitment, but Ole Miss remains in the mix and continues to get Simon on campus.

“Simon is a Tennessee legacy. Sources around the Vols believe that they are firmly in the mix to land his commitment and keep Simon home,” 247Sports’ Tom Loy wrote about Simon’s recruitment. “Tennessee sources aren’t getting too confident yet, but they believe they are a top contender to get this one done.

“Alabama is confident when it comes to Simon’s recruitment. The Crimson Tide fully expects him to eventually land in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“Georgia and Ole Miss are hopeful. I wouldn’t say that either school feels all that great about potentially adding a commitment from Simon, but they know that a great visit could shake things up.

“Notre Dame is just thrilled to know Simon is going to visit.”

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star safety Kenneth Simon is down to Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, he tells Rivals‼️ Read: https://t.co/pobhqg1AKE pic.twitter.com/660BQ938s3 — Rivals (@Rivals) January 27, 2026

Golding and his staff have made him a priority, and securing another visit gives the Rebels another chance to stay in the race as his recruitment picks up speed.

Scouting Report

From 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins:

“Modern 3-4 linebacker projection with the athleticism, physicality and awareness to play all three downs. Began prep career as a safety, but got more and more snaps in the box as a junior for a Brentwood Academy squad that captured a Tennessee Division II-AA championship.

“Displays impressive downhill thrust as he shoots forward and closes gaps. Swiftly changes directions from a second-level perch and takes sharp angles to the football. Tends to come to balance as a tackler and will try to explode through contact. Can be dangerous on the blitz with his get-off and will dip around tackles.

“Might not be the biggest, but is the son of a former NFL defender, which suggests that he’s likely only going to get bigger. Projects at this stage as a versatile piece for a Power Four defense that can help limit the run and pass.”