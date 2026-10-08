Hurricane remnants could impact Ole Miss-Vanderbilt game in Nashville

For all of the preview stories and talk being made about Ole Miss’ upcoming game against Vanderbilt, none of it may matter one bit.

Other things rarely do when Mother Nature steps in, and her appearance Saturday in Nashville is a very real possibility.

According to the National Weather Service, “Remnants of Hurricane Isaias will travel up through TN over the weekend. Impacts for Middle TN will be 1 to 3 inches of rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph. Heaviest period of rain will be Saturday and Saturday night.”

Kickoff between the Rebels and Commodores is currently scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Based on the forecast, that would put the game right in the middle of the heaviest period of rain in the area.

It’s not guaranteed, though. Everyone has seen or heard a weather report predict one thing, only for the exact opposite to happen. Hurricanes are especially prone to changes in their projected paths.

But the threat is real enough to warrant some monitoring.

The game is unlikely to be postponed. A delay is possible, although lightning-related interruptions may be less likely if the primary threat comes from the storm’s remnants rather than thunderstorms.

Heavy rain and wind alone won’t necessarily delay the start of a game, even if they have a drastic impact on how it is played.

It’s not entirely unbelievable that exceptionally strong winds or other hazardous conditions could develop, leading to a delayed start or an interruption once play begins.

Even if everything starts on time, the weather could become one of the biggest factors in determining the winner.

Strong winds could make throwing the football difficult for both Trinidad Chambliss and whoever starts at quarterback for Vanderbilt. Receivers could struggle to secure wet footballs, while running backs would have to be particularly mindful of ball security.

The kicking game could also become unpredictable, especially if wind gusts approach the forecasted 40 mph. Field goals, punts and even kickoffs could be affected.

And then there’s the field itself. Slick conditions could make it more difficult for players to change direction, maintain their footing and make open-field tackles.

That could have a considerable impact on a matchup featuring two teams capable of creating explosive offensive plays.

So, it may be worth some time for both sides to practice with wet footballs and prepare for a slick field at FirstBank Stadium.

Coaches can spend all week developing the perfect game plan, studying personnel and identifying weaknesses to exploit.

But there isn’t much anyone can do about the weather.

And if Saturday’s forecast holds, the Rebels and Commodores may find themselves battling more than just each other.