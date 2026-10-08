Alabama learned. LSU learned. Ole Miss hopes not to be next

FirstBank Stadium isn’t The Swamp.

Nobody is going to confuse it with Tiger Stadium on a Saturday night.

But Ole Miss can’t ignore one thing when it arrives in Nashville this weekend: Vanderbilt hasn’t lost a home game in nearly two years.

The Commodores have won 10 straight at FirstBank Stadium, their longest home streak since winning 12 straight from 1928 to 1930.

And they’ve done more than beat the teams they’re supposed to beat.

Vanderbilt has knocked off a top‑10 opponent at home in each of the past two seasons, stunning No. 1 Alabama in 2024 and No. 10 LSU last fall.

That’s not a fluke. That’s a pattern.

Ole Miss would prefer not to become the next chapter.

Saturday is the Rebels’ first road game since the Florida trip that went sideways in a hurry.

The Gators won 52-28, ran for 302 yards and held the ball for almost 37 minutes. Pete Golding didn’t sugarcoat it. He called it an old‑fashioned butt whooping. And he wasn’t wrong.

So this isn’t just about ending Vanderbilt’s streak. It’s Ole Miss’ first chance to show that Gainesville was a one‑game failure, not a preview of how this team handles road environments.

Vanderbilt’s home‑road split this season tells its own story.

At home, the Commodores are 3-0 with 98 points scored and 66 allowed. That’s 32.7 points per game on offense and 22.0 on defense.

On the road, they’re 0-2 with 29 points scored and 59 allowed. That’s 14.5 points per game on offense and 29.5 on defense.

Now, the home schedule hasn’t exactly been an SEC gauntlet. Austin Peay and Delaware aren’t going to convince anyone that FirstBank Stadium has suddenly become one of college football’s toughest venues.

Ole Miss will actually be Vanderbilt’s first SEC home opponent of 2026.

But beating everyone who has walked into the building for 10 straight games does mean something. Confidence matters. Belief matters. And Vanderbilt has both at home.

The Commodores have a chance to beat a top‑10 team at home for the third straight season.

Alabama learned that lesson in 2024. LSU learned it last season. Ole Miss would rather not walk out of Nashville wondering how Vanderbilt did it again.

To avoid that, the Rebels have to answer the biggest question lingering from Gainesville: What did they learn?

At Florida, Ole Miss fell behind 10-0, trailed 17-6 at halftime, allowed 302 rushing yards, gave up 498 total yards, possessed the ball for only 23:01 and never led.

The atmosphere mattered, but Golding didn’t blame the atmosphere. He said Ole Miss got beaten in all three phases.

If the problem was crowd noise, Nashville should be easier.

If the problem was execution away from home, Vanderbilt can expose it too.

Ole Miss has had two weeks to diagnose what went wrong. Saturday is when the Rebels have to show whether the treatment worked.

And Vanderbilt is a useful opponent for that because it isn’t Florida stylistically, but it does have enough weapons and enough confidence at home to punish sloppy football.

Ole Miss shouldn’t need silent counts and perfect communication to survive Nashville the way it might in Gainesville. But playing on the road is about more than decibels.

It’s about starting well, handling adversity and keeping a home team from building belief.

Vanderbilt already has 10 games’ worth of belief at FirstBank.

Florida provided the question. Vanderbilt provides the first opportunity to answer it.

Ole Miss already knows what can happen when a road game gets away from them.

They also know they’re walking into a stadium where the home team has forgotten what losing feels like.

One of those trends has to give Saturday.