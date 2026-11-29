No. 21 Ole Miss returns to the SJB Pavilion on Sunday looking to hand unbeaten Memphis its first loss of the season.

The Tigers arrive in Oxford at 7-0 behind one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, setting up an early-season test for a Rebels team seeking its sixth win of the year.

Here’s everything you need to know, including how to watch, key players, odds and game information for Ole Miss vs. Memphis.

The Opponent: Memphis

Memphis (7-0) enters its matchup against Ole Miss unbeaten after defeating SMU 78-69 on Wednesday. The Tigers are averaging 70 points per game while allowing just 57 and have been particularly disruptive defensively, averaging 6.9 blocks and 9.3 steals per game.

Memphis features a balanced offensive attack with four players averaging double figures in scoring. Daejah Richmond leads the Tigers with 13 points per game while also averaging 6.3 rebounds and a team-high 3.7 assists. She’s also a disruptive defender with 26 steals this season.

Tierney Kelsey provides a scoring threat off the bench, averaging 12.9 points per game and leading Memphis with 11 three-pointers. Anjanae Richardson contributes 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Inside, Destiny Thomas averages 10.4 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds while shooting an impressive 75.6 percent from the field. Ainaya Williams anchors the Tigers’ interior defense with 2.6 blocks per game.

Memphis’ ability to protect the rim and its plus-4.6 rebounding margin could present an interesting challenge for Ole Miss, particularly given the Rebels’ recent emphasis on securing defensive rebounds and generating more opportunities in transition.

How to watch: Memphis at No. 21 Ole Miss

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Memphis: +18.5 (-114)

Ole Miss: -18.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Memphis: +1000

Ole Miss: -4000

Totals

Over: 128.5 (-114)

Under: 128.5 (-114)

Ole Miss Leaders

Points: Talaysia Cooper, 14.2 ppg

Rebounds: Desrae Kyles, 5.6 rpg

Assists: Jada Richard, 29

Steals: Jada Richard, 13

Blocks: Doneelah Washington, 13

Memphis Leaders

Points: Daejah Richmond, 13 ppg

Rebounds: Destiny Thomas, 6.7 rpg

Assists: Daejah Richmond, 3.7 apg

Steals: Daejah Richmond, 26

Blocks: Ainaya Williams, 18

Ole Miss Projected Starters

#7 Desrae Kyles

#15 Jaida Civil

#24 Jade Tillman

#30 Jada Richard

#55 Talaysia Cooper

Memphis Projected Starters