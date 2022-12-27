A Look Back at 2022 Sports – First Quarter

By Adam Brown

Looking back over the past year in sports for Ole Miss has been a fun ride as the football team went back to the AllState Sugar Bowl. The Rebels also captured two national titles over the past 12 months.

Today we take a look back over the first quarter of 2022.

Head coach Lane Kiffin in just his second season took the No. 8 Rebels to New Orleans to play in the Sugar Bowl against the Baylor Bears. Leading up to the Sugar Bowl appearance, Kiffin had guided the team to it’s first 10-win regular season mark in program history during the 2021 regular season.

Ole Miss fans filled the Big Easy to celebrate the Sugar Bowl appearance.

In the 88th AllState Sugar Bowl, Ole Miss lost only its third game of the season to Baylor, 21-7, after quarterback Matt Corral suffered an injury.

The Ole Miss All-Girl cheerleading squad captured a UCA National Championship in Orlando.

On the diamond, Ole Miss baseball had a historic season in 2022. The Rebels opened out of the gates hot and climbed to No. 1 in D1 Baseball prior to hosting the Tennessee Volunteers.

Ole Miss women’s basketball received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 seasons.

