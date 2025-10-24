Odds, projections, TV listing for No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 11 Oklahoma

OXFORD, Miss. — There are only three matchups featuring a pair of top 25 teams going up against one another and all three are SEC matchups.

That includes No. 8 Ole Miss’s first road trip to Norman, Okla., to face No. 11 Oklahoma and of the three ranked matchups, this one feels like the biggest wildcard.

Ask yourself if there is any kind of outcome that would surprise you?

Ole Miss winning in a blowout? Yes. Oklahoma winning in a blow out? Yes. A close game won by either side? Yes.

The cliché “anything can happen” is an appropriate way to describe this game because it features two teams whose strengths will be against each other and the weaknesses against each other.

The Rebels’ offense is 16th in the nation in scoring offense and 8th in total offense. Oklahoma’s defense is 2nd in scoring defense and 1st in total defense.

That’s their strengths. The weaknesses are on the opposite sides of the ball.

Ole Miss’s defense is 66th in the nation in total defense and 52nd in scoring defense. Oklahoma’s offense ranks 69th in scoring offense and 75th in total offense.

So, good luck to those making predictions about this game. Frankly, if this game was being played in Oxford and not in a state famous for its dust, Ole Miss would be favored.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday morning’s game between the Rebels and Sooners, as well as odds and projections.

How to Watch: No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 11 Oklahoma

Who: No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 3-1) at No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (6-1, 2-1)

No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 3-1) at No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (6-1, 2-1) When: 11 a.m., Saturday



11 a.m., Saturday Where: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium; Norman, Okla.



Oklahoma Memorial Stadium; Norman, Okla. TV: ABC



ABC Audio: Live Radio (Affiliate Radio Stations)



Live Radio (Affiliate Radio Stations) Stats: Live Stats



Live Stats Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 2-0



Ole Miss leads the all-time series 2-0 Last Meeting: Ole Miss 26, Oklahoma 14 (2024)



Ole Miss 26, Oklahoma 14 (2024) Last time out, Rebels: lost to then-No. 7 Georgia, 43-35



lost to then-No. 7 Georgia, 43-35 Last time out, Sooners: def. South Carolina, 26-7

Odds, Spread and Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +5.5 (-112)

Oklahoma: -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +168

Oklahoma: -200

Total

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

SP+ Prediction