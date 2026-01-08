Gameday Guide: Everything to know about CFP semifinal game

The time for waiting is over.
Well, almost over, but kickoff between No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 10 Miami in the Fiesta Bowl/College Football Playoff semifinal game is in less than two hours.
Everything that can be said about the game, has been said. Whether by us on this website, others on other sites or the participants of the game itself. There isn’t much left to say.
Here’s everything to know about the Rebels and Hurricanes ahead of the 6:30 p.m. kickoff:
Preview Stories
- Jimbo Fisher blasts Kiffin exit as Ole Miss playoff run continues
- Others didn’t see Ole Miss’ CFP run coming, but Will Echoles did
- Can Ole Miss’ defense replicate its formula against Carson Beck?
- Chambliss, Ole Miss use CFP spotlight to plead case to NCAA
- Ole Miss finds rhythm as portal wave rolls through Oxford
- Ole Miss takes portal win from LSU as CFP run continues
- Ole Miss stays loose, sharp ahead of Miami in Fiesta Bowl semifinal
- Why Tom Mars is back fighting the NCAA for Ole Miss quarterback eligibility
- What No. 6 Ole Miss players said about No. 10 Miami
- Expert model quietly picks Ole Miss over Miami in CFP semifinal
- Ole Miss navigates coaching questions as CFP run continues
- Ole Miss meets Miami with grit, defense at center of CFP semifinal
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Miami
Out
- LB #9 Malik Bryant
- WR #13 Daylyn Upshaw
- DL #93 Donta Simpson
Questionable
- DB #2 Damari Brown
- DL #44 Cole McConathy II
- DL #99 Ahmad Moten Sr.
Ole Miss
Out
- CB #13 Cedrick Beavers
- LB #34 Raymond Collins
- OL #76 John Wayne Oliver
- OL #71 PJ Wilkins
Probable
- DE #5 Kam Franklin
How to Watch: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss
- Who: No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (12-2) vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (13-1)
- When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Ole Miss leads all-time series 2-1
- Last Meeting: Miami 20, Ole Miss 7 (1951)
- Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 3 Georgia, 39-34
- Last time out, Hurricanes: def. No. 2 Ohio State, 24-14
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Miami: -3.5 (-102)
- Ole Miss: +3.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Miami: -164
- Ole Miss: +138
Total
- Over: 52.5 (-112)
- Under: 52.5 (-108)
SP+ Projections
- Projected winner: Ole Miss
- Projected margin: 2.9
- Projected score (rounded): 28-25
Taylor’s Prediction
Miami is a very good team with a great defense. Ole Miss just matches up better in this CFP semifinal game and that’s why the Rebels will be playing one more game. Read more here.