spot_img
spot_img
Ole Miss Rebels coach Pete Golding on the stage at a press conference with Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal
Ole Miss Rebels coach Pete Golding on the stage at a press conference with Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal for the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. | Taylor Graham-HottyToddy.com Images

Gameday Guide: Everything to know about CFP semifinal game

BY Taylor Hodges

The time for waiting is over.

Well, almost over, but kickoff between No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 10 Miami in the Fiesta Bowl/College Football Playoff semifinal game is in less than two hours.

Everything that can be said about the game, has been said. Whether by us on this website, others on other sites or the participants of the game itself. There isn’t much left to say.

Here’s everything to know about the Rebels and Hurricanes ahead of the 6:30 p.m. kickoff:

Preview Stories

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Miami

Out

  • LB #9 Malik Bryant
  • WR #13 Daylyn Upshaw
  • DL #93 Donta Simpson

Questionable

  • DB #2 Damari Brown
  • DL #44 Cole McConathy II
  • DL #99 Ahmad Moten Sr.

Ole Miss

Out

  • CB #13 Cedrick Beavers
  • LB #34 Raymond Collins
  • OL #76 John Wayne Oliver
  • OL #71 PJ Wilkins

Probable

  • DE #5 Kam Franklin

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

  • Who: No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (12-2) vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (13-1)
  • When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday
  • Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
  • TV: ESPN
  • Radio: Live Radio
  • Stats: Live Stats
  • Series History: Ole Miss leads all-time series 2-1
  • Last Meeting: Miami 20, Ole Miss 7 (1951)
  • Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 3 Georgia, 39-34
  • Last time out, Hurricanes: def. No. 2 Ohio State, 24-14

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Miami: -3.5 (-102)
  • Ole Miss: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Miami: -164
  • Ole Miss: +138

Total

  • Over: 52.5 (-112)
  • Under: 52.5 (-108)

SP+ Projections

  • Projected winner: Ole Miss
  • Projected margin: 2.9
  • Projected score (rounded): 28-25

Taylor’s Prediction

Miami is a very good team with a great defense. Ole Miss just matches up better in this CFP semifinal game and that’s why the Rebels will be playing one more game. Read more here.

EA CFB 26 Simulation

HOTTYTODDY.COM HEADLINES

@ Copyright 2024 by HT Media LLC. All rights reserved. HottyToddy.com is an indepent digital entity not affiliated with the University of Mississippi.