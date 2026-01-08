Gameday Guide: Everything to know about CFP semifinal game

The time for waiting is over.

Well, almost over, but kickoff between No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 10 Miami in the Fiesta Bowl/College Football Playoff semifinal game is in less than two hours.

Everything that can be said about the game, has been said. Whether by us on this website, others on other sites or the participants of the game itself. There isn’t much left to say.

Here’s everything to know about the Rebels and Hurricanes ahead of the 6:30 p.m. kickoff:

Miami

Out

LB #9 Malik Bryant

WR #13 Daylyn Upshaw

DL #93 Donta Simpson

Questionable

DB #2 Damari Brown

DL #44 Cole McConathy II

DL #99 Ahmad Moten Sr.

Ole Miss

Out

CB #13 Cedrick Beavers

LB #34 Raymond Collins

OL #76 John Wayne Oliver

OL #71 PJ Wilkins

Probable

DE #5 Kam Franklin

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

Who: No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (12-2) vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (13-1)

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads all-time series 2-1

Last Meeting: Miami 20, Ole Miss 7 (1951)

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 3 Georgia, 39-34

Last time out, Hurricanes: def. No. 2 Ohio State, 24-14

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Miami: -3.5 (-102)

Ole Miss: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Miami: -164

Ole Miss: +138

Total

Over: 52.5 (-112)

Under: 52.5 (-108)

SP+ Projections

Projected winner: Ole Miss

Projected margin: 2.9

Projected score (rounded): 28-25

Taylor’s Prediction

Miami is a very good team with a great defense. Ole Miss just matches up better in this CFP semifinal game and that’s why the Rebels will be playing one more game. Read more here.

