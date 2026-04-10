Ole Miss Building Transfer Board as Portal Activity Picks Up

So far the road between Ole Miss and the transfer portal has been a one-way street.

Seven Rebels have already entered the transfer portal and there’s the possibility for more. But we could soon start seeing traffic on the street moving in the opposite direction.

On3’s Jamie Shaw is reporting Butler transfer guard Azavier Robinson is scheduled to visit Oxford this weekend, his first visit after the entering the portal.

A 6-foot-2 point guard, Robinson averaged 6.1 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game as a freshman this season at Butler. He played in 22 games this season, with 15 starts, and averaged 18.3 minutes per game.

I’ll come back stronger 💯🙏🏾 https://t.co/ErhfiLpDLs — Azavier Robinson Aka “stink” (@Azavierthegoat) February 10, 2026

Robinson, according to Shaw, will also have Zoom meetings with Saint Louis, Oklahoma State, LSU, Seton Hall, Western Kentucky and Nebraska.

Should he end up in Oxford, it would be a de facto trade between Ole Miss and Butler. The Rebels get Robinson and Butler gets guard Eduardo Klafke, who has reportedly committed to Butler.

Here are few other names being reported that Ole Miss is interested in:

247Sports’ Travis Branham reports that Tulsa guard Tylen Riley is expected to visit Ole Miss in the near future. Riley will also visit Cincinnati on April 14 and Auburn at undetermined date. Last season, Riley averaged 15 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 4.4 apg.

Oregon State transfer Johan Munch has reportedly drawn interest from Ole Miss. The 6-foot-11 forward put up 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists as a sophomore. Other schools also interested in Munch are Florida, Purdue, Tennessee, USC, UCLA, Clemson, Cal, and Florida State among others.

Oregon State transfer Johan Munch tells @LeagueRDY he's receiving interest from the following programs: Florida

Purdue

Tennessee

Creighton

USC

UCLA

Arizona State

SMU

Clemson

Ole Miss

Cal

Florida State

South Carolina State The 6-foot-11 big man averaged 7.9PPG, 5.1RPG and 1.0APG… https://t.co/hzH6JCKG2N pic.twitter.com/BZnLzRGYPS — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 9, 2026

OMSpirit’s Ben Garrett has a long list of players Ole Miss is reportedly interested in or targeting in the transfer portal. Most notably is Washington State guard Ace Glass. He finished second-team All-WCC after averaging 16.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg and 2.3 apg while shooting 45.5% on field goals and 36.4% on three-pointers.

Another player Garrett mentioned that Ole Miss has “reached out to” is Duke forward Nikolas Khamenia.

Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Men

Outgoing

Women

Outgoing

J’Adore Young, 6-4, C, Soph.

Tianna Thompson, 5-10, G, Soph.

Incoming