Ole Miss Continues Portal Push With Two Key Additions

Friday turned into another productive day in the portal for Ole Miss, as Yolett McPhee-McCuin and her staff added two very different but very useful pieces to the 2026-27 roster.

One brings SEC experience. The other brings the kind of production that makes you wonder how high her ceiling might climb in Oxford.

Together, they fit the theme of what McPhee-McCuin has been doing all spring: reloading, not rebuilding.

The first addition was Knisha Godfrey, a veteran guard from Florida who already knows the league and its pace. That alone makes her valuable.

“Knisha is a vet and knows the SEC,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Her leadership skills will be needed with Team 52, along with her understanding of the game. She is a floor general that wants to make everyone around her better. We are excited to have her finish her career with us here at Ole Miss.”

Godfrey played in 31 games for the Gators last season, averaging 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 13.3 minutes off the bench. She also represented Florida at the 2025 USA Basketball 3X nationals. Before that, she spent time at TCU, where she logged 93 minutes as a junior and flashed real potential as a freshman with a 26 point, eight rebound performance in her college debut.

If Godfrey is the steady, SEC tested addition, the second Friday pickup is the upside swing.

Ole Miss also signed Maya Anderson, a standout from San Jose State who looks like the kind of player who dominated at a smaller program and could be even better with SEC resources and SEC teammates around her.

“Maya is a hidden gem,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Her toughness and physicality will help her have a great transition to this conference! Her potential is through the roof and I can’t wait until she gets back on campus with us!”

Anderson started all 32 games for the Spartans this past season and led the team in scoring at 13.9 points per game. She also averaged 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals. She has already shown she can take over games, dropping 29 points on Sacramento State and grabbing 15 rebounds against Colorado State.

NEWS: San Jose State transfer Maya Anderson has committed to Ole Miss. The 6-1 sophomore averaged 13.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg and 1.4 spg this season. TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/VAzgmKUNEB — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 10, 2026

Before redshirting in 2024-25, she made 17 starts as a freshman and shot over 63 percent from the free throw line. Her high school resume in Canada included five MVP awards, a state championship and two appearances in the Biosteel All-Canadian Game.

With Anderson and Godfrey joining Talaysia Cooper and Emily Howard, Ole Miss now has four portal additions on the board. Add in returners Desrae Kyles, Lauren Jacobs and Sira Thienou, and the Rebels sit at seven scholarship players with more moves still coming.

It is clear what McPhee-McCuin is doing. She is not starting over. She is stacking pieces that fit, mixing experience with upside, and building a roster that looks more complete by the week.

Friday’s additions only reinforced that.

Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Men

Outgoing

Women

Outgoing

J’Adore Young, 6-4, C, Soph.

Tianna Thompson, 5-10, G, Soph.

Incoming