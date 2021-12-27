Tuesday, December 28, 2021
FeaturedSportsFootball

A Look Back at the First Quarter of 2021

0
232

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Editors note: HottyToddy Sports is looking back at some of the top stories from the 2021 calendar year. Today we are going to glance back to the first three months.

Head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff capped off a 2020 All-SEC conference slate with a 26-20 win over Indiana in the Outback Bowl. The Rebels finished the season with a 5-5 record.

Ole Miss Defeats Indiana in Outback Bowl

Over on the diamond prior to the start of the season, fan capacity was limited to 25 percent at Swayze due to COVID.

Ole Miss Baseball Games Will be Limited to 25 Percent Capacity

Ole Miss opened the 2021 baseball slate by going 3-0 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown and then climbed to No. 1 in the nation in the D1Baseball Polls.

Ole Miss Named No. 1 by D1Baseball

Ole Miss baseball retired former player and coach Don Kessinger’s number on the outfield wall.

Ole Miss Baseball Set to Retire Don Kessinger’s Jersey Number

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and her staff led the Ole Miss women’s basketball team to the final WNIT.

Ole Miss Advances to Finals of WNIT

The Rebels lost to the Rice Owls 71-58 in the championship game.

Ole Miss Comes up Short Against Rice in WNIT Championship
Previous articleTop Local Stories in the First Quarter of 2021
Next articleOle Miss Looks Ahead to Sugar Bowl

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles