A Look Back at the First Quarter of 2021

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Editors note: HottyToddy Sports is looking back at some of the top stories from the 2021 calendar year. Today we are going to glance back to the first three months.

Head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff capped off a 2020 All-SEC conference slate with a 26-20 win over Indiana in the Outback Bowl. The Rebels finished the season with a 5-5 record.

Over on the diamond prior to the start of the season, fan capacity was limited to 25 percent at Swayze due to COVID.

Ole Miss opened the 2021 baseball slate by going 3-0 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown and then climbed to No. 1 in the nation in the D1Baseball Polls.

Ole Miss baseball retired former player and coach Don Kessinger’s number on the outfield wall.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and her staff led the Ole Miss women’s basketball team to the final WNIT.

The Rebels lost to the Rice Owls 71-58 in the championship game.