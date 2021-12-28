Wednesday, December 29, 2021
HottyToddy Sports A Look at the Second Quarter of 2021

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Today we are going to glance back at some of the top sport stories from the second quarter of 2021.

Head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff hosted their first Grove Bowl since COVID canceled it in 2020.

Ole Miss Football Prepares for 2021 Grove Bowl

The blue team came away with a 28-6 win.

Blue Team Comes Away with A 28-6 Win in the Grove Bowl

In April, the baseball team had captain Tim Elko go down with a torn ACL. Elko was out of the lineup for about a month and evened the series against the Texas A&M Aggies with a three-run home run.

Rebels Even Series with the Aggies

Ole Miss baseball rolled at the SEC Tournament in Hoover and almost got to the championship game.

Ole Miss Advances to Semifinals of SEC Tournament

The Rebels hosted a NCAA Regional site in Oxford.

Ole Miss 12th National Seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament

Ole Miss’ run to Omaha ended in the championship game of the Tucson Super Regional against the Arizona Wildcats. The Rebels evened the series as Doug Nikhazy was on the mound.

Ole Miss Rolls Past Arizona to Even Series, Winner Takes All Tonight

Elko had surgery to repair his torn ACL in June.

Ole Miss Baseball’s Tim Elko Says Knee Surgery was Successful
