HottyToddy Sports A Look at the Second Quarter of 2021

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Today we are going to glance back at some of the top sport stories from the second quarter of 2021.

Head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff hosted their first Grove Bowl since COVID canceled it in 2020.

The blue team came away with a 28-6 win.

In April, the baseball team had captain Tim Elko go down with a torn ACL. Elko was out of the lineup for about a month and evened the series against the Texas A&M Aggies with a three-run home run.

Ole Miss baseball rolled at the SEC Tournament in Hoover and almost got to the championship game.

The Rebels hosted a NCAA Regional site in Oxford.

Ole Miss’ run to Omaha ended in the championship game of the Tucson Super Regional against the Arizona Wildcats. The Rebels evened the series as Doug Nikhazy was on the mound.

Elko had surgery to repair his torn ACL in June.