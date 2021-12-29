Top Sports Stories of the Third Quarter in 2021

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Today we are going to glance back at the third quarter of the year 2021 of Ole Miss Sports.

Coach Lane Kiffin went to SEC Media Days in Hoover back in July.

During the week of SEC Media Days the story broke of Oklahoma and Texas looking to join the conference. As the league office receives a formal letter request to join.

Two days later the SEC votes 14-0 to extend an invite to both Texas and OU.

In August, the Rebels started fall camp of the upcoming season that would end in New Orleans.The football team became fully vaccinated going into the season.

Kiffin had to miss the first game of the season against the Louisville Cardinals in Atlanta due to COVID.