Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Top Sports Stories of the Third Quarter in 2021

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Today we are going to glance back at the third quarter of the year 2021 of Ole Miss Sports.

Coach Lane Kiffin went to SEC Media Days in Hoover back in July.

Coach Lane Kiffin Talks 2021 Football at SEC Media Days

During the week of SEC Media Days the story broke of Oklahoma and Texas looking to join the conference. As the league office receives a formal letter request to join.

SEC Receives Formal Letter from Texas and Oklahoma

Two days later the SEC votes 14-0 to extend an invite to both Texas and OU.

SEC Extends an Invitation to Texas and Oklahoma by a 14-0 Vote

In August, the Rebels started fall camp of the upcoming season that would end in New Orleans.The football team became fully vaccinated going into the season.

Ole Miss Returns to Camp 100 Percent Vaccinated

Kiffin had to miss the first game of the season against the Louisville Cardinals in Atlanta due to COVID.

Positive COVID Test Sidelines Coach Kiffin for Season Opener
