What the EA Sports simulation says about Florida at Ole Miss

Trying to predict a college football game is hard.

Sure, there’s usually an obvious outcome or a most-likely outcome but there’s also the most cliché sports trope, “anything can happen.”

It’s used as much as it is because, well, crazy things can happen and it’s why No. 7 Ole Miss can’t sit back and relax in its final two games.

What if the Florida team that shows up Saturday in Oxford is the one that beat Texas and not the one that lost to Kentucky 38-7?

“They’ve got elite talent on both sides of the ball,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “You look at how they’ve played at times this year — this is the same team that was ahead of Georgia in the fourth quarter two weeks ago, and the same team that outplayed Texas and beat Texas earlier in the year. ”

What if Mississippi State loses to Missouri and goes into the Egg Bowl needing one win to reach bowl eligibility and with fresh bulletin board material proved by Kiffin?

All it takes in either of those games is one weird bounce of the ball. Maybe a Trinidad Chambliss has a passed tipped and lands in the hands of a Gator for an easy pick-six. Maybe a kickoff bounces out of bounds.

What if an important Ole Miss player suffers a serious injury? Or what if a million other things happen?

That’s why even with an ideal final two opponents to end the season and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff the Rebels can’t take anything for granted.

If you need further proof, check out this EA College Football 26 simulation of Saturday’s game between the Gators and Rebels.