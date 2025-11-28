Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about 122nd Egg Bowl

A lot of questions will get answered today and the answers will have major consequences.

For No. 7 Ole Miss, we’ll find out if the Rebels will be going to the College Football Playoff and, maybe, what coach Lane Kiffin’s decision about his future will be.

But probably not. That’ll come on Saturday. Maybe.

Kickoff is coming up soon. Here’s everything to know about the 122nd Battle for the Golden Egg.

Preview Stories

Student-Athlete Availability Report

For Ole Miss, cornerback Antonio Kite and linebacker Raymond Collins were ruled out for today’s game.

Mississippi State should have Isaac Smith available for today’s Egg Bowl since he’s one of three captains for the Bulldogs, but he’s listed as questionable on Thursday’s availability report.

Depth Charts

Here is Ole Miss’s official depth chart for today’s game:

Here is Mississippi State’s official depth for today’s game:

Egg Bowl Uniforms

Ole Miss’s uniforms for today’s game:

Battle for The Golden Egg 🧵#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/PnTwNJHuEp — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 27, 2025

Mississippi State’s uniforms for today’s game:

Egg Bowl Threads 🧵 pic.twitter.com/rx7T5G630m — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) November 26, 2025

Captains

The Bulldogs captains will be linebacker Nic Mitchell, safety Isaac Smith and wide receiver Brenen Thompson. The Rebels captains are TBD.

Updated Weather Forecast

No changes from yesterday’s weather forecast. From the National Weather Service, “Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph.”

How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Who: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5, 1-5 SEC)

When: 11 a.m., Friday

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

TV: ABC

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 68-46-6

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 26, Mississippi State 14

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Missouri, 49-27

Last time out, Rebels: def. Florida, 34-24

Predictions

Taylor’s Prediction

Ole Miss 42, Mississippi State 24. I’m not buying into the Ole Miss players being distracted by the ongoing coaching drama. Plus, the only way the Bulldogs’ can stop Ole Miss running the ball is will actual dogs on the field to chase ball carriers down.

EA College Football 26 Simulation

Mississippi State 29, Ole Miss 27 (3 OT)

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: -7.5 (-102)

Mississippi State: +7.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -290

Mississippi State: +235

Total

Over: 62.5 (-110)

Under: 62.5 (-110)

SP+ Projections