Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about 122nd Egg Bowl

A lot of questions will get answered today and the answers will have major consequences.
For No. 7 Ole Miss, we’ll find out if the Rebels will be going to the College Football Playoff and, maybe, what coach Lane Kiffin’s decision about his future will be.
But probably not. That’ll come on Saturday. Maybe.
Kickoff is coming up soon. Here’s everything to know about the 122nd Battle for the Golden Egg.
Preview Stories
- What does Missouri contract extension mean for Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin?
- What EA College Football 26 predicts will happen in the Egg Bowl
- Updated weather forecast, odds for 122nd Egg Bowl
- A storm is coming to Starkville, but not one from the sky
- Lacy becomes Ole Miss’ first Doak Walker finalist after record season
Student-Athlete Availability Report
For Ole Miss, cornerback Antonio Kite and linebacker Raymond Collins were ruled out for today’s game.
Mississippi State should have Isaac Smith available for today’s Egg Bowl since he’s one of three captains for the Bulldogs, but he’s listed as questionable on Thursday’s availability report.
Depth Charts
Here is Ole Miss’s official depth chart for today’s game:
Here is Mississippi State’s official depth for today’s game:
Egg Bowl Uniforms
Ole Miss’s uniforms for today’s game:
Battle for The Golden Egg 🧵#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/PnTwNJHuEp
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 27, 2025
Mississippi State’s uniforms for today’s game:
Egg Bowl Threads 🧵 pic.twitter.com/rx7T5G630m
— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) November 26, 2025
Captains
The Bulldogs captains will be linebacker Nic Mitchell, safety Isaac Smith and wide receiver Brenen Thompson. The Rebels captains are TBD.
Updated Weather Forecast
No changes from yesterday’s weather forecast. From the National Weather Service, “Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph.”
How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss at Mississippi State
- Who: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5, 1-5 SEC)
- When: 11 a.m., Friday
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: ABC
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 68-46-6
- Last Meeting: Ole Miss 26, Mississippi State 14
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Missouri, 49-27
- Last time out, Rebels: def. Florida, 34-24
Predictions
Taylor’s Prediction
Ole Miss 42, Mississippi State 24. I’m not buying into the Ole Miss players being distracted by the ongoing coaching drama. Plus, the only way the Bulldogs’ can stop Ole Miss running the ball is will actual dogs on the field to chase ball carriers down.
EA College Football 26 Simulation
Mississippi State 29, Ole Miss 27 (3 OT)
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -7.5 (-102)
- Mississippi State: +7.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -290
- Mississippi State: +235
Total
- Over: 62.5 (-110)
- Under: 62.5 (-110)
SP+ Projections
- Projected winner: Ole Miss
- Projected margin: 14.3
- Win probability: 82 percent
- Projected score: 37-22