Ignore the noise, Eembrace the moment: Ole Miss’ playoff day is here

Finally, gameday has arrived.

After a tumultuous two months for No. 6 Ole Miss that doesn’t need retelling, the Rebels are finally back on the field.

For a few hours this afternoon, Ole Miss fans can forget about the drama and the super villain down in the bayou. Today is a historic day for the Ole Miss football program and one that the team and fans should enjoy.

Is you-know-who going to try and insert himself into the conversation at some point today? Absolutely. But, just ignore it and get ready for one of the biggest games in Ole Miss history.

There’s still a few hours left until kickoff, but we got you covered with plenty of preview stories, as well as updated weather forecast, betting odds (the spread has changed since Friday), predictions and more below.

Preview Stories

Gameday Weather Forecast

The forecast for Saturday in Oxford is still clear of any inclement weather or any other elements that could impact the playoff game.

From the National Weather Service, Saturday should be “Sunny, with a high near 63 and south wind 5 to 15 mph.”

NOTE: Below is the gameday availability report.

Ole Miss

CB Cedrick Beavers (Out)

LB Raymond Collins (Out)

OL John Wayne Oliver (Out)

Tulane

LB Dickson Agu (Out)

TE LeRon Husbands (Out)

DE Gerrod Henderson (Out)

DB Jayden Lewis (Out)

K Cooper Heimke (Game time decision)

Ole Miss Uniforms Rebels will be wearing a traditional look for today’s playoff game. Navy helmet and jersey with grey pants. NAVY NAVY GRAY FOR THE CFP. #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/m9KrtsSSXW — Sidelines – Ole Miss (@SSN_OleMiss) December 19, 2025

How to Watch: No. 20 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss

Who: Tulane Green Wave (11-2, 7-1 American) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC)

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

TV: TNT/HBO Max

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 41-27

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 45, Tulane 10 (September 20, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Mississippi State, 38-19

Last time out, Green Wave: def. No. 24 North Texas, 34-21 (AAC title game)

Odds, Spread, Totals, Projections, Predictions

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Tulane: +16.5 (+100)

Ole Miss: -16.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Tulane: +640

Ole Miss: -950

Total

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

SP+ Projection

Projected Winner: Ole Miss

Projected Margin: 17.9

Win Probability: 87 percent

Projected Score: 39-21

Taylor’s Prediction

Ole Miss 42, Tulane 20.

EA College Football 26 Sim