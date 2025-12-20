Ignore the noise, Eembrace the moment: Ole Miss’ playoff day is here

Finally, gameday has arrived.
After a tumultuous two months for No. 6 Ole Miss that doesn’t need retelling, the Rebels are finally back on the field.
For a few hours this afternoon, Ole Miss fans can forget about the drama and the super villain down in the bayou. Today is a historic day for the Ole Miss football program and one that the team and fans should enjoy.
Is you-know-who going to try and insert himself into the conversation at some point today? Absolutely. But, just ignore it and get ready for one of the biggest games in Ole Miss history.
Game 13 | Job’s Not Finished
🎙️ @terencecrawford#BeatTulane | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/mjLX5KEjo5
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 20, 2025
There’s still a few hours left until kickoff, but we got you covered with plenty of preview stories, as well as updated weather forecast, betting odds (the spread has changed since Friday), predictions and more below.
Preview Stories
- Archie Manning resurfaces at Ole Miss as Pete Golding era begins
- Why CFP game against Tulane is a must-win one for Ole Miss
- Golding leans on leadership as Ole Miss sharpens CFP prep for Tulane
- What does EA CFB 26 think will happen between Tulane and Ole Miss?
- How a playoff run at Delta State is helping Golding now
- Diego Pounds savoring the small moments in playoff run
- Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy keeps focus on playoff run
- Why Ole Miss–Tulane became priciest CFP first-round ticket
- Golding details confident plan as Rebels prepare for playoff challenge
- College Gameday in town or not, Ole Miss not changing who it is
- From FaceTime to game time: Golding, Sumrall set for CFP clash
Gameday Weather Forecast
The forecast for Saturday in Oxford is still clear of any inclement weather or any other elements that could impact the playoff game.
From the National Weather Service, Saturday should be “Sunny, with a high near 63 and south wind 5 to 15 mph.”
CFP Student-Athlete Availability Report
NOTE: Below is the gameday availability report.
Ole Miss
-
CB Cedrick Beavers (Out)
-
LB Raymond Collins (Out)
-
OL John Wayne Oliver (Out)
Tulane
-
LB Dickson Agu (Out)
-
TE LeRon Husbands (Out)
-
DE Gerrod Henderson (Out)
-
DB Jayden Lewis (Out)
-
K Cooper Heimke (Game time decision)
Ole Miss Uniforms
Rebels will be wearing a traditional look for today’s playoff game. Navy helmet and jersey with grey pants.
NAVY NAVY GRAY FOR THE CFP. #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/m9KrtsSSXW
— Sidelines – Ole Miss (@SSN_OleMiss) December 19, 2025
How to Watch: No. 20 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss
- Who: Tulane Green Wave (11-2, 7-1 American) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC)
- When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
- Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.
- TV: TNT/HBO Max
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 41-27
- Last Meeting: Ole Miss 45, Tulane 10 (September 20, 2025)
- Last time out, Rebels: def. Mississippi State, 38-19
- Last time out, Green Wave: def. No. 24 North Texas, 34-21 (AAC title game)
Odds, Spread, Totals, Projections, Predictions
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Tulane: +16.5 (+100)
- Ole Miss: -16.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Tulane: +640
- Ole Miss: -950
Total
- Over: 57.5 (-110)
- Under: 57.5 (-110)
SP+ Projection
- Projected Winner: Ole Miss
- Projected Margin: 17.9
- Win Probability: 87 percent
- Projected Score: 39-21