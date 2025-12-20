spot_img
Ole Miss players celebrate a touchdown with Kewan Lacy against South Carolina.
Ignore the noise, Eembrace the moment: Ole Miss’ playoff day is here

BY Taylor Hodges

Finally, gameday has arrived.

After a tumultuous two months for No. 6 Ole Miss that doesn’t need retelling, the Rebels are finally back on the field.

For a few hours this afternoon, Ole Miss fans can forget about the drama and the super villain down in the bayou. Today is a historic day for the Ole Miss football program and one that the team and fans should enjoy.

Is you-know-who going to try and insert himself into the conversation at some point today? Absolutely. But, just ignore it and get ready for one of the biggest games in Ole Miss history.

There’s still a few hours left until kickoff, but we got you covered with plenty of preview stories, as well as updated weather forecast, betting odds (the spread has changed since Friday), predictions and more below.

Preview Stories

Gameday Weather Forecast

The forecast for Saturday in Oxford is still clear of any inclement weather or any other elements that could impact the playoff game.

From the National Weather Service, Saturday should be “Sunny, with a high near 63 and south wind 5 to 15 mph.”

CFP Student-Athlete Availability Report

NOTE: Below is the gameday availability report.

Ole Miss

  • CB Cedrick Beavers (Out)

  • LB Raymond Collins (Out)

  • OL John Wayne Oliver (Out)

Tulane

  • LB Dickson Agu (Out)

  • TE LeRon Husbands (Out)

  • DE Gerrod Henderson (Out)

  • DB Jayden Lewis (Out)

  • K Cooper Heimke (Game time decision)

    Ole Miss vs. Tulane, CFP First Round Student-Athlete Availability Report.
Ole Miss Uniforms

Rebels will be wearing a traditional look for today’s playoff game. Navy helmet and jersey with grey pants.

How to Watch: No. 20 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss

  • Who: Tulane Green Wave (11-2, 7-1 American) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC)
  • When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
  • Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.
  • TV: TNT/HBO Max
  • Radio: Live Radio
  • Stats: Live Stats
  • Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 41-27
  • Last Meeting: Ole Miss 45, Tulane 10 (September 20, 2025)
  • Last time out, Rebels: def. Mississippi State, 38-19
  • Last time out, Green Wave: def. No. 24 North Texas, 34-21 (AAC title game)

Odds, Spread, Totals, Projections, Predictions

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Tulane: +16.5 (+100)
  • Ole Miss: -16.5 (-122)

Moneyline

  • Tulane: +640
  • Ole Miss: -950

Total

  • Over: 57.5 (-110)
  • Under: 57.5 (-110)

SP+ Projection

  • Projected Winner: Ole Miss
  • Projected Margin: 17.9
  • Win Probability: 87 percent
  • Projected Score: 39-21

Taylor’s Prediction

Ole Miss 42, Tulane 20

EA College Football 26 Sim

HOTTYTODDY.COM HEADLINES

