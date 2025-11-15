Gameday: Everything to know about Ole Miss football vs. Florida

No. 7 Ole Miss football can exercise some ghosts from last season today when it hosts Florida.
In case you’ve forgotten, the Gators put an end to the Rebels’ College Football Playoff hopes last season. Those hopes are back and so are the Gators.
Will history repeat itself and Florida upsets Ole Miss? Or will the Rebels cruise against Florida team that just lost 38-7 to Kentucky?
We’ll find out in about six hours. Until then, here’s everything to know about Saturday night’s game in Oxford.
Preview Stories
- Game Prediction: Is history about to be repeated in Oxford?
- Kiffin remarks spark SEC coaching speculation amid Florida, LSU interest
- Weekend Watch: An Ole Miss fan’s guide to Week 12
- What the EA Sports simulation says about Florida at Ole Miss
- ESPN places Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss inside top 10 nationally
- Ole Miss preparing for Florida with businesslike approach
- Florida keeps Lagway as starter against Ole Miss despite struggles
- Ole Miss releases updated depth chart ahead of Florida game
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Defensive tackle Jeffery Rush was downgraded from doubtful to out in Friday’s Student-Athlete Availability Report, but defensive tackle Jamarious Brown was upgraded to probable. Florida did not have any changes to its half of the report that is much lengthier.
Depth Charts
Here is Ole Miss’s depth chart for today’s game.
Updated Weather Forecast
The weather forecast hasn’t changed much overnight. From the National Weather Service, “Sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 15 mph.”
Ole Miss Uniforms
Ready for another Saturday night in the ‘Sip‼️#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/dWwB1oCNUv
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 14, 2025
How to Watch: Florida at Ole Miss
- Who: Florida Gators (3-6, 2-4 SEC) at No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels (9-1, 5-1 SEC)
- When: 6 p.m., Saturday
- Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Florida leads the all-time series 13-12-1
- Last Meeting: Florida 24, Ole Miss 17 (November 23, 2024)
- Last time out, Rebels: def. The Citadel, 49-0
- Last time out, Gators: lost to Kentucky, 38-7
Predictions, Projections, Odds
Taylor’s Prediction
In summary, Ole Miss gets out to an early lead and Florida doesn’t put up much of a fight. Expect to see the Gators team that lost to Kentucky 38-7 and not the one that upset Texas earlier this season.
SP+ Projection
- Projected Winner: Ole Miss
- Projected Margin: 17.3
- Win Probability: 86 percent
- Projected Score: 35-17
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Florida: +11.5 (-110)
- Ole Miss: -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Florida: +360
- Ole Miss: -460
Total
- Over: 53.5 (-110)
- Under: 53.5 (-110)