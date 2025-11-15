Gameday: Everything to know about Ole Miss football vs. Florida

No. 7 Ole Miss football can exercise some ghosts from last season today when it hosts Florida.

In case you’ve forgotten, the Gators put an end to the Rebels’ College Football Playoff hopes last season. Those hopes are back and so are the Gators.

Will history repeat itself and Florida upsets Ole Miss? Or will the Rebels cruise against Florida team that just lost 38-7 to Kentucky?

We’ll find out in about six hours. Until then, here’s everything to know about Saturday night’s game in Oxford.

Preview Stories

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Defensive tackle Jeffery Rush was downgraded from doubtful to out in Friday’s Student-Athlete Availability Report, but defensive tackle Jamarious Brown was upgraded to probable. Florida did not have any changes to its half of the report that is much lengthier.

Depth Charts

Here is Ole Miss’s depth chart for today’s game.

Updated Weather Forecast

The weather forecast hasn’t changed much overnight. From the National Weather Service, “Sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 15 mph.”

Ole Miss Uniforms

Ready for another Saturday night in the ‘Sip‼️#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/dWwB1oCNUv — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 14, 2025

How to Watch: Florida at Ole Miss

Who: Florida Gators (3-6, 2-4 SEC) at No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels (9-1, 5-1 SEC)

Florida Gators (3-6, 2-4 SEC) at No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels (9-1, 5-1 SEC) When: 6 p.m., Saturday

6 p.m., Saturday Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss. TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: Live Radio

Live Radio Stats: Live Stats

Live Stats Series History: Florida leads the all-time series 13-12-1

Florida leads the all-time series 13-12-1 Last Meeting: Florida 24, Ole Miss 17 (November 23, 2024)

Florida 24, Ole Miss 17 (November 23, 2024) Last time out, Rebels: def. The Citadel, 49-0

def. The Citadel, 49-0 Last time out, Gators: lost to Kentucky, 38-7

Predictions, Projections, Odds

Taylor’s Prediction

In summary, Ole Miss gets out to an early lead and Florida doesn’t put up much of a fight. Expect to see the Gators team that lost to Kentucky 38-7 and not the one that upset Texas earlier this season.

SP+ Projection

Projected Winner: Ole Miss

Projected Margin: 17.3

Win Probability: 86 percent

Projected Score: 35-17

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Florida: +11.5 (-110)

Ole Miss: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Florida: +360

Ole Miss: -460

Total