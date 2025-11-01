spot_img
Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling reacts after a play against Georgia.
Gameday: Everything to know about South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss

BY Taylor Hodges

At least for one day, the biggest story of the day won’t be about if Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s coaching future.

It’s gameday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium where No. 7 Ole Miss will look to stay on track for a spot in the College Football Playoff against South Carolina.

Below you’ll find links to all of our preview stories from this week, as well as more information about injuries, weather, uniforms, tv listing information, betting odds and more.

Preview Stories

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Below is the most recent availability report from Friday. An updated version will be released 90 minutes before kickoff.

Friday Student-Athlete Availability Report, South Carolina at Ole Miss.
Depth Charts

Here is Ole Miss’s official depth chart for today’s game.

Ole Miss depth chart vs. South Carolina, Week 10
Here is South Carolina’s official depth chart for today’s game.

South Carolina depth chart vs. Ole Miss, Week 10
Updated Weather Forecast

There’s still a chance of rainy weather during the Rebels’ game against South Carolina. From the National Weather Service, “A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.”

Ole Miss Uniforms

Ole Miss Captains

TBA

Game Information: South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss

  • Who: South Carolina Gamecocks (3-5, 1-5 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 5-0 SEC)
  • When: 6 p.m., Saturday
  • Where: Vaught Hemmingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.
  • TV: ESPN
  • Radio: Live Radio
  • Stats: Live Stats
  • Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 10-8
  • Last Meeting: Ole Miss 27, South Carolina 3 (October 5, 2024)
  • Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 13 Oklahoma, 43-35
  • Last time out, Gamecocks: lost to No. 4 Alabama, 29-22

Odds, Spread and Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • South Carolina: +12.5 (-106)
  • Ole Miss: -12.5 (-114)

Moneyline

  • South Carolina: +360
  • Ole Miss: -460

Total

  • Over: 55.5 (-110)
  • Under: 55.5 (-110)

HOTTYTODDY.COM HEADLINES

