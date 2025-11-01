Gameday: Everything to know about South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss

At least for one day, the biggest story of the day won’t be about if Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s coaching future.
It’s gameday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium where No. 7 Ole Miss will look to stay on track for a spot in the College Football Playoff against South Carolina.
Below you’ll find links to all of our preview stories from this week, as well as more information about injuries, weather, uniforms, tv listing information, betting odds and more.
Preview Stories
- Ole Miss cornerback Antonio Kite doubtful for South Carolina game
- Kiffin’s coaching decision hinges on quality of life at Ole Miss amid Florida, LSU interest
- EA College Football 26 update adds Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss
- An Ole Miss fan’s weekend watch guide for Week 10
- Weather forecast, updated odds, tv listing for South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss
- LSU’s dysfunction makes Ole Miss look even better for Lane Kiffin
- How Trace Bruckler’s breakout helped Ole Miss escape Oklahoma upset
- Ole Miss targeting No. 1 WR in America amid LSU’s coaching change
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Below is the most recent availability report from Friday. An updated version will be released 90 minutes before kickoff.
Depth Charts
Here is Ole Miss’s official depth chart for today’s game.
Here is South Carolina’s official depth chart for today’s game.
Updated Weather Forecast
There’s still a chance of rainy weather during the Rebels’ game against South Carolina. From the National Weather Service, “A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.”
Ole Miss Uniforms
Ole Miss Captains
Game Information: South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss
- Who: South Carolina Gamecocks (3-5, 1-5 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 5-0 SEC)
- When: 6 p.m., Saturday
- Where: Vaught Hemmingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 10-8
- Last Meeting: Ole Miss 27, South Carolina 3 (October 5, 2024)
- Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 13 Oklahoma, 43-35
- Last time out, Gamecocks: lost to No. 4 Alabama, 29-22
Odds, Spread and Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- South Carolina: +12.5 (-106)
- Ole Miss: -12.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- South Carolina: +360
- Ole Miss: -460
Total
- Over: 55.5 (-110)
- Under: 55.5 (-110)