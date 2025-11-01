Gameday: Everything to know about South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss

At least for one day, the biggest story of the day won’t be about if Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s coaching future.

It’s gameday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium where No. 7 Ole Miss will look to stay on track for a spot in the College Football Playoff against South Carolina.

Below you’ll find links to all of our preview stories from this week, as well as more information about injuries, weather, uniforms, tv listing information, betting odds and more.

Preview Stories

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Below is the most recent availability report from Friday. An updated version will be released 90 minutes before kickoff.

Depth Charts

Here is Ole Miss’s official depth chart for today’s game.

Here is South Carolina’s official depth chart for today’s game.

Updated Weather Forecast

There’s still a chance of rainy weather during the Rebels’ game against South Carolina. From the National Weather Service, “A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.”

Ole Miss Uniforms

Ole Miss Captains

TBA

Game Information: South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss

Who: South Carolina Gamecocks (3-5, 1-5 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 5-0 SEC)

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-5, 1-5 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 5-0 SEC) When: 6 p.m., Saturday

6 p.m., Saturday Where: Vaught Hemmingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

Vaught Hemmingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss. TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: Live Radio

Live Radio Stats: Live Stats

Live Stats Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 10-8

Ole Miss leads the all-time series 10-8 Last Meeting: Ole Miss 27, South Carolina 3 (October 5, 2024)

Ole Miss 27, South Carolina 3 (October 5, 2024) Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 13 Oklahoma, 43-35

def. No. 13 Oklahoma, 43-35 Last time out, Gamecocks: lost to No. 4 Alabama, 29-22

Odds, Spread and Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

South Carolina: +12.5 (-106)

Ole Miss: -12.5 (-114)

Moneyline

South Carolina: +360

Ole Miss: -460

Total