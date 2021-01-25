Man Charged with Shooting Someone Multiple Times

An Oxford man was arrested Sunday for allegedly shooting someone multiple times.

John Fremont Wallace

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers were called to the emergency room at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi to take a report of a male patient with multiple gunshot wounds.

After an investigation, John Fremont Wallace, 21, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to OPD.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $100,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

Staff report