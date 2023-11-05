Former Professional Basketball Player, and Ole Miss Rebel Killed in Wreck Saturday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Former Rebel and professional basketball player Aaron S. Harper was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lafayette County early Saturday morning.

Aaron S. Harper. Photo from Wikipedia

At approximately 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 6 in Lafayette County.

Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy said Harper, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harper’s vehicle left the highway and rolled over several times, according to reports.

Harper played for the University of Mississippi men’s basketball team from 2000 to 2004. In his senior year, he was the Rebel’s leading scorer with 16.5 points.

After graduating from Ole Miss, Harper pursued a professional basketball career overseas. He won several championships and awards. He last played for Huracanes de Tampico of the Mexican LNBP in 2022, where he averaged 18.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He retired from basketball in 2023 with plans to go into coaching.