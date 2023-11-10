No. 12 Rebels Fall short to the No. 23 Oklahoma Sooners

By Raegan Cohn

Hotty Toddy Intern

Photos by Raegan Cohn



On Thursday night, the No. 12 Rebels fell short of the No. 23 Oklahoma Sooners.

The game went back and forth for the majority of the night. There were 13 lead changes, and the score tied seven times. The final score was 70-80.

Five Rebels scored double digits. Snudda Collins led with 15 points. Kennedy Todd-Williams had 13, KK Deans had 12, Marquesha Davis had 11, and Kharyssa Richardson had 10.

The first quarter was close, with a defensive effort by both sides. At the end of the first, the score was 18-17, with Ole Miss in the lead.

In the second quarter, the Sooners took their first seven-point lead. The Rebels responded with an eight-to-nothing run. The score going into the half was 39-38.

The third quarter was the same as the rest of the game until the two-minute mark. A lapse in the Rebel’s defense led the Sooners to go up five points into the fourth quarter.

The Sooners proved to be on a roll in the fourth quarter. The Rebels cut the score to 66-61, but the Sooners quickly responded. A fourteen-point lead led the Rebels to their first loss of the

season.

Ole Miss shot 32.4 percent from the floor and only 23.8 percent from the three-point range. A key

factor in this game was that the Rebels got outscored in the paint. The Rebels only had 26,

while the Sooners had 42.

The Rebels will play again at home next Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m. against the Temple Owls.