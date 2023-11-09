Baseball Gets MSU and Arkansas as Future Permanent SEC Opponents

By Ole Miss Sports

Photo from Ole Miss Athletics

The Southeastern Conference has announced the two permanent opponents for each school in the future SEC baseball scheduling format, and Ole Miss is now guaranteed to play against Mississippi State and Arkansas each year.

The new format will take effect beginning with the 2025 season, the first season in which the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas will participate in SEC competition.

As previously announced, beginning in 2025 SEC baseball teams will play a three-game series against two permanent opponents and eight rotating opponents for a total of 30 conference games. Standings will be kept in a single-division format, eliminating divisional standings.

The permanent SEC baseball opponents were determined based on a number of factors including geography, traditional opponents and strength of schedule.

SEC Baseball Permanent Opponents