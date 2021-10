By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

SEC Nation announced on social media on Sunday that their next stop would be in Oxford as No. 12 Ole Miss welcomes the LSU Tigers into town.

LSU (4-3, 2-2 SEC) is coming off a 49-42 win over the Florida Gators at home on Saturday.

Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) enters after a 31-26 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night.

The kickoff for this game is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.