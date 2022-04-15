Rain Expected Throughout Easter Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Easter Bunny will need an umbrella this Easter weekend.

Rain is expected in Lafayette County tonight through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, as a cold front moves into the area.

Currently, no severe weather is expected but thunderstorms and heavy rain showers are possible.

After a sunny day today with a high of 78 degrees, rain is expected to move into the area later tonight with showers and thunderstorms bringing close to 1 inch of rain throughout the night and early-morning hours.

Showers are likely Saturday throughout the morning and afternoon with skies remaining mostly cloudy in between rain showers. The high is expected to be about 74 degrees. There is a 40 percent chance of more rain Saturday night.

Rain and clouds will continue on Easter Sunday with thunderstorms possible after 1 p.m. The high will reach 66 degrees. Rain is expected to fall throughout the night on Sunday. About 2 inches of rain is expected to fall throughout the weekend.

The expected rain is forcing most Easter events indoors, including the annual Oxford Park Commission Easter Egg hunt that will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday inside the two OPC activity centers rather than outside at mTrade Park as originally planned.

The cold front will drop the high temperatures down back into the mid-60s Sunday through Tuesday before warming back up on Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

Currently, Lafayette County has a Marginal Risk for severe storms Friday and Saturday, which is a 1 on the NWS’s severe storm rating 1 to 5 scale, with 1 being a low risk and 5 being a high risk.

Hotty Toddy News will post any weather updates as they are issued.