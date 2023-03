Jennifer Gray-Jones

A local woman was arrested recently for alleged child neglect.

On Jan. 30, Oxford Police responded to a disturbance involving Jennifer Gray-Jones, 39, of Oxford.

After the investigation, Child Protective Services was contacted and Gray-Jones was arrested and charged with Child Deprivation of Necessities With Substantial Harm.

Gray-Jones was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and was issued a $5,000 bond.

Staff report