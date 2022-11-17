UM Campus Recreation Sponsoring Turkey Trot

By Edwin B. Smith

University of Mississippi

There is still time for individuals to participate in the University of Mississippi’s seventh annual Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk benefiting local food pantries.

The event, sponsored by the Department of Campus Recreation, Division of Outreach and Continuing Education, Staff Council, InkSpot T-shirt shop and High Point Coffee, is set for Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 24) at the South Campus Rail Trail. Individuals who donate 10 canned goods get a free T-shirt, while supplies last.

All food collected will be delivered to the university’s Grove Grocery food bank and Oxford Food Pantry.

“We recognize that food insecurity exists on our campus and in our community,” said Shannon Richardson, assistant director of campus recreation. “This is our way of supporting that need while encouraging everyone to have a healthy start to the Thanksgiving Day.”

Canned goods for the food pantries can be dropped off before and during the event. Drop-off times are:

Noon-1 p.m. Friday (Nov. 18), Monday (Nov. 21) and Tuesday (Nov. 22) at the South Campus Recreation Center

10-11 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 23) at the South Campus Recreation Center

8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24) at the South Campus Rail Trail. Rain Location: South Campus Rec Center indoor track

“We encourage people to contribute so that those in our community who are less fortunate can receive help during the holidays,” Richardson said. “This event is open to everyone in the community, and we hope to see many of you on Thanksgiving Day.”

Jason Shirkey, associate director of campus recreation, encouraged everyone to join the department and its partners as they start Thanksgiving Day with giving and a brisk run or walk on the trail.

“We are excited to help restock our local food pantries as well as kicking off Thanksgiving Day with you,” Shirkey said. “Bring the relatives who are coming in town for the Egg Bowl and have some High Point coffee with us on the trails for the seventh annual Turkey Trot.”