Davion’s Keys

By Davion Rosenthall
HottyToddy Intern
Keys to the game vs Arkansas:
Offense:
• Give 110% from the first down of the first quarter until the last down in the 4th quarter.
• Go into this game with an urgency to win! Just came off of a devastating loss it will be good to bounce back with this one.
• Stick to the game plan and run plays precisely.
Defense:
• Defensive line will have to outplay the Arkansas offensive line.
• Fill all gaps and make it hard for KJ Jefferson to read the defense.
• Put as much pressure as possible on Jefferson to cause many turnovers!