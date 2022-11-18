Davion’s Keys

By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy Intern

Keys to the game vs Arkansas:

Offense:

• Give 110% from the first down of the first quarter until the last down in the 4th quarter.

• Go into this game with an urgency to win! Just came off of a devastating loss it will be good to bounce back with this one.

• Stick to the game plan and run plays precisely.

Defense:

• Defensive line will have to outplay the Arkansas offensive line.

• Fill all gaps and make it hard for KJ Jefferson to read the defense.

• Put as much pressure as possible on Jefferson to cause many turnovers!