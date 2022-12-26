Kiffin Looks Ahead to Tax Act Texas Bowl

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Monday following practice as the Rebels prepare to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Tax Act Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium on Wednesday.

“We’re really excited to be down here,” Kiffin said. “The players are really focused and we are facing a quality opponent.”

Ole Miss is coming into Houston to take on Texas Tech after losing the last three games to close out the regular season.

“They have done a really good to get here,” Kiffin said. “Obviously that last game was disappointing on how we finished that and the season. We can worry about what we can control now.

“Our players have done a good job,” he added.

Kiffin said Ole Miss will not have any opt-outs against Texas Tech.

Junior running back Zach Evans is returning to the Lone Star State for the second time this season as the Rebels take on Big 12’s Red Raiders.

“I think Zach is really excited and fully healthy,” Kiffin said. “Throughout the year he has been and throughout the year there were times where he was hurt. He has played really well when he is healthy.”

Kiffin added that this should be a great opportunity for Evans.

When looking at the challenges that Texas Tech can give the Rebels Kiffin said the multiples on defense.

“(Texas Tech) can run around and play a lot of different things,” Kiffin said. “Analytics don’t really show that tempo. Just like their last game against Oklahoma, we’ll have our hands full in all areas.”

Ole Miss and Texas Tech will kick off at 8 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.