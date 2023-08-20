Christine Cheng Among Top Accountancy Professors

By Edwin B. Smith

University of Mississippi

Christine Cheng. Photo by Kevin Bain/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

The American Accounting Association has honored University of Mississippi professor Christine Cheng as the nation’s top accountancy professor for graduate programs in 2023.

Cheng, an assistant professor in the Patterson School of Accountancy, received the J. Michael and Mary Anne Cook/Deloitte Foundation Prize. She accepted the honor, which includes a cash award, at the association’s annual meeting earlier this month in Denver.

“Receiving the award is an incredible honor, but it was the journey which led to the honor which has provided the enrichment,” said Cheng, who joined the Ole Miss faculty in 2018. “Since arriving at UM, Dean (Mark) Wilder and the rest of the faculty have provided me with significant encouragement and support to be innovative.

“Along the way, colleagues, students and current professionals have been generous in providing feedback that further shaped my efforts.”

Wilder was at the panel session to introduce Cheng and discuss the achievements of the Ole Miss accountancy school.

“Dr. Cheng is an innovative instructor who focuses on the development of students’ critical thinking skills and utilizing technology in helping make informed decisions,” Wilder said. “I believe that Patterson School data analytics graduates are better prepared than any others nationally to enter the professional world and create value for their employers.

“This award is both a recognition of Dr. Cheng’s achievements to date and a preview of even greater ones to come.”

Cheng said winning the award provides her with two important things.

“First, it reinforces my passion for continuing to innovate,” she said. “Second, it provides me with a platform where I can encourage other educators to be innovative.

“In doing so, it is my hope that we will reach a critical mass of highly educated and effective data analytics savvy tax professionals who can tackle the current and future challenges surrounding tax policy, since tax policy affects people, companies, public funding and public spending.”