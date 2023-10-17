Ole Miss Women’s Basketball No. 16 in USA Today/Coaches Poll

After ending the 2022-23 season at No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, Ole Miss women’s basketball begins the 2023-24 campaign at No. 16 in the preseason edition of the poll.



The No. 16 slot is the highest preseason ranking for Ole Miss in the USA Today and its highest in the USA Today poll since the Rebels came in at No. 15 in 1995.



Ole Miss comes off of its first Sweet 16 appearance in 16 years heading into year six of the head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin era, returning seven members from last year’s squad. SEC All-Defensive standout Madison Scott is back for her fourth year in Oxford, looking to add to her illustrious career. Sharpshooter Snudda Collins returns for her senior season at Ole Miss, as she rises up the Rebel record books in made threes.



McPhee-McCuin came through on her promise of causing damage in the transfer portal, with the addition of three Power Five transfers in KK Deans from Florida, Kharyssa Richardson from Auburn and Kennedy Todd-Williams from North Carolina. An influx of youth joins the roster as well, with the addition of five freshmen who look to make an impact on the court.



Following its 19th NCAA Tournament appearance and a run to its 11th Sweet 16 in program history, Ole Miss finds itself in the final USA Today Coaches Poll of the season slotted at No. 22. For the 9th time and the first since 2007, the Rebels end the season ranked.



The Rebels host its lone exhibition against Rust College on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. CT from the SJB Pavilion as a tune-up before the regular season begins with Ole Miss’ annual Kids Day against Queens on Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. The morning game against the Royals will stream on SEC Network +. Ole Miss welcomes Oklahoma in its opening night celebration on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. in a preview of future SEC matchups, with the game airing nationally on SEC Network.



Tickets against the Sooners are on sale now for $5 each at OleMissTix.com.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports