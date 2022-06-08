Ole Miss Track & Field Ready to Roll at 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Ole Miss men’s and women’s track & field will be represented by 11 student-athletes in nine different events on the highest stage of the collegiate track season at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships, which returns to TrackTown USA at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field from June 8-11.



The finest athletes in Division I will descend upon Eugene this week for the four-day meet, which is split into men’s competition (June 8 & 10) and women’s competition (June 9 & 11). To get to this point, student-athletes needed to qualify for their respective NCAA Regional Preliminary Round Championship (East or West), and then needed to finish within the top-12 of their events at the regional meet in order to punch their ticket to Oregon. Athletes competing in either the decathlon or heptathlon needed only to finish within the top-12 nationally by the end of the regular season.

Those 24 total athletes will not only be competing for team or individual national championships, but also to grasp one of the coveted top-eight scoring spots for First-Team All-American status. Places nine through 16 receive Second Team All-American honors, and the remaining eight competitors receive Honorable Mention All-American distinction.



This marks the second NCAA Championship meet at Oregon after Hayward Field received extensive renovationsimmediately following the 2018 national meet in preparation for what was originally supposed to be the 2021 World Athletics Championships (which were postponed to 2022 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic). Hayward Field has been the home of Oregon track & field since 1921, and has hosted numerous high-end competitions, including 17 NCAA Championship meets (1962, ’64, ’72, ’78, ’84, ’88, ’91, ’96, 2001, ’10, ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’17, ’18, ’21), nine USA Track & Field Championships (1971, ’75, ’86, ’93, ’99, 2001, ’09, ’11, ’15), and seven U.S. Olympic Trials (1972, ’76, ’80, 2008, ’12, ’16, ’21).



Ole Miss will be looking to recapture some fabled Hayward Magic, adding to a strong Rebel history at the national meet. Across both the men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor seasons, 23 Rebels have won NCAA titles and 194 have earned First-Team All-American honors, while as a team Ole Miss has tallied 32 top-25 team finishes and scored 690.5 total national points. In seven years under head coach Connie Price-Smith , nine Rebels have won NCAA titles, 122 have earned First or Second-Team All-American honors, nine Rebel teams have finished in the top-25 and have scored 210 total NCAA points.



Competition will begin with the Rebel men on Wednesday and the women on Thursday, with action on Friday and Saturday heavily based on finals qualifying for the track events on the first two days. Ole Miss will be looking to advance men’s runners to Friday in the 800-meter and 1500-meter races, while the Rebel women’s potential for finals on Saturday rests on the 4×100-meter relay and 1500-meter.



See below for more detailed information on the national qualifiers and the NCAA Championships. Fans can watch all four days of action live on the ESPN family of networks, including specific live streams of individual field events in addition to the main broadcast.



Men’s Entries (4 entries, 4 athletes)

Cole Bullock – Men’s 5K

Baylor Franklin – Men’s 800-Meter

Mario Garcia Romo – Men’s 1500-Meter

Daniel Viveros – Men’s Shot Put



Women’s Entries (5 entries, 7 athletes)

Ariyonna Augustine – Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay

Jalani Davis – Women’s Hammer

Jayda Eckford – Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay

Jasmine Mitchell – Women’s Hammer

Jasmine Mitchell – Women’s Shot Put

Kelly Rowe – Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay

Sintayehu Vissa – Women’s 1500-Meter

Olivia Womack – Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay



Team Superlatives

• Tied for sixth-most combined NCAA Outdoor entries in school history (9) and combined athletes to participate (11)

• Tied for fourth-most women’s NCAA Outdoor entries in program history (5)

• Tied for third-most women’s athletes to participate (7)

• Five first-time NCAA Outdoor qualifiers: Ariyonna Augustine (women’s 4×100-meter relay), Cole Bullock (men’s 5K), Jasmine Mitchell (women’s hammer; women’s shot put), Sintayehu Vissa (women’s 1500-meter), Daniel Viveros (men’s shot put)

• Of those, this is the first overall NCAA berth for Augustine, Bullock and Viveros

• First time in program history Ole Miss has qualified a men’s and women’s shot putter in the same season

• First time in program history Ole Miss has qualified a men’s and women’s 1500-meter runner in the same season

• Ole Miss is looking to become just the second school in NCAA history to sweep the men’s and women’s 1500-meter races at the national meet. In 1984, Oregon swept with a men’s win by Joaquim Cruz (3:36.48) and a women’s title by Claudette Groenendaal (4:14.31).

• Seventh straight appearance for women’s 4×100-meter relay

• Seventh straight appearance for Ole Miss in the men’s 1500-meter; have scored 26 points in that span dating back to 2015

• Fifth appearance in the last seven opportunities for Ole Miss in the men’s 800-meter

• Fourth time in last five opportunities that Ole Miss has notched at least one qualifier in the women’s hammer, second year in a row with multiple qualifiers; have scored 18 points in the event in that span dating back to 2017

• Fifth time in the last six opportunities dating back to 2016 that Ole Miss has qualified in the women’s shot put



Individual Superlatives

• Cole Bullock : first Rebel to qualify in the men’s 5K since 2016 (Ryan Walling), one of just four all-time alongside Walling, Pablo Sierra (1993) and K.C. Nielsen (1984)

• Jalani Davis : sixth career NCAA ticket, fourth outdoors after being the only thrower in the nation to triple at the national meet in 2021; second career appearance in the women’s hammer (finished 16th in 2021)

• Jayda Eckford : third career NCAA Outdoor appearance in the 4×100-meter relay; fifth overall NCAA appearance in her career; 2022 First-Team All-American indoors (DMR), three-time Second-Team All-American outdoors (200-meter, 2019; 4×100-meter, 2019 and 2021)

• Baylor Franklin : second career NCAA Outdoor ticket, finished 13th in the 800-meter in 2021; second career NCAA ticket overall when including a 12th-place finish in the 800-meter indoors in 2021

• Mario Garcia Romo : looking to become the 13th runner in NCAA history to sweep the men’s indoor mile and outdoor 1500-meter NCAA titles. It would be the 14th-such occurrence, as Villanova’s Eamonn Coghlan repeated the sweep in 1975 and 1976. The NCAA men’s sweep occurred six times from 1967 (Jim Ryun, Kansas) to 1977 (Wilson Waigwa, UTEP), but has only occurred seven times in the succeeding 45 years – most recently with Oregon’s Cole Hocker in 2021.



Men’s NCAA Indoor Mile/Outdoor 1500-Meter Sweeps, All-Time

2021: Cole Hocker, Oregon

2017: Josh Kerr, New Mexico

2008: Leo Manzano, Texas

2001: Bryan Berryhill, Colorado State

2000: Gabe Jennings, Stanford

1995: Kevin Sullivan, Michigan

1988: Joe Falcon, Arkansas

1977: Wilson Waigwa, UTEP

1976: Eamonn Coghlan, Villanova

1975: Eamonn Coghlan, Villanova

1973: Dave Wottle, Bowling Green

1971: Marty Liquori, Villanova

1967: Jim Ryun, Kansas



* Indoors in 1983 and 1984 the 1500-meter was run instead of the mile



• This is the second career trip to the NCAA Outdoor meet for Garcia Romo, who finished fifth in the 1500-meter in 2021. In his track career, Garcia Romo has won one NCAA title (indoor mile, 2021), earned five First-Team All-American honors, won five SEC titles, scored 22.25 NCAA points and 42.5 SEC points.

• Jasmine Mitchell : first career NCAA Outdoor ticket; fifth overall NCAA appearance across indoor and outdoor seasons; fourth Rebel women’s thrower to at least double at the NCAA Outdoor meet in the last five opportunities dating back to 2017

• Kelly Rowe : second career NCAA appearance (4×100-meter, 2019)

• Sintayehu Vissa : first career NCAA Outdoor appearance; three-time All-American indoors; first Ole Miss qualifier ever in the women’s 1500; looking to become the eighth SEC runner to win the NCAA women’s 1500-meter title; if she does, she would be the sixth to ever complete the SEC Indoor mile/SEC Outdoor 1500/NCAA Outdoor 1500 triple and the first since 2016 (Marta Freitas, Mississippi State)



NCAA Women’s 1500-Meter Champions from the SEC, All-Time

2016: Marta Freitas, Mississippi State *!

2015: Rhianwedd Price, Mississippi State

2010: Charlotte Browning, Florida *!

2004: Tiffany McWilliams, Mississippi State *!

2003: Tiffany McWilliams, Mississippi State *!

1997: Becki Wells, Florida *!

1986: Alisa Harvey, Tennessee



* Also won SEC Outdoor 1500-meter title

! Also won SEC Indoor mile title



• Daniel Viveros : first Rebel to qualify in the men’s shot put since 2009 (Derek McGuire, ninth place); one of only two Rebels to ever qualify alongside McGuire, third overall appearance by a Rebel, joining appearances by McGuire in 2006 and 2009.

• Olivia Womack : second career NCAA Outdoor appearance (4×100-meter relay, 2021)



Ole Miss Best NCAA Outdoor Finishes (in events qualified)

Men’s 800-Meter: 1st (1991, George Kersh)

Women’s 1500-Meter: N/A (Never qualified)

Men’s 1500-Meter: 3rd (2x, last by Waleed Suliman in 2021)

Men’s 5K: 4th (1993, Pablo Sierra)

Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay: 7th (2015)

Women’s Shot Put: 1st (2016, Raven Saunders)

Men’s Shot Put: 9th (2009, Derek McGuire)

Women’s Hammer: 1st (2018, Janeah Stewart)



Ole Miss NCAA Outdoor Champions (9)

1983 – Ralph Spry, Men’s Long Jump

1991 – George Kersh, Men’s 800-Meter *

2000 – Savante’ Stringfellow, Men’s Long Jump

2001 – Savante’ Stringfellow, Men’s Long Jump *

2007 – Barnabas Kirui, Men’s 3000-Meter Steeplechase

2013 – Sam Kendricks, Men’s Pole Vault *

2014 – Sam Kendricks, Men’s Pole Vault *

2016 – Raven Saunders, Women’s Shot Put *

2018 – Janeah Stewart, Women’s Hammer *



* Won at Hayward Field



Ole Miss NCAA Outdoor Runners-Up (8)

1990 – George Kersh, Men’s 800-Meter

1993 – Pablo Sierra, Men’s 10K

2005 – Antwon Hicks, Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles

2007 – John Yarbrough, Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles

2007 – Brittney Reese, Women’s Long Jump

2011 – Ricky Robertson, Men’s High Jump

2013 – Isiah Young, Men’s 200-Meter Dash

2021 – Shey Taiwo , Women’s Hammer



Broadcast Schedule (all times Central)



All events outside of the live network windows will be streamed live ESPN3. A full broadcast schedule can be found HERE



Day One – Men (Wed., June 8)

ESPN2: 6:30 p.m. CT

Shot Put Live Stream: 8:40 p.m. CT



Day Two – Women (Thurs., June 9)

Hammer Live Stream: 5 p.m. CT

ESPNU: 7:30 p.m. CT

Shot Put Live Stream: 9:40 p.m. CT



Day Three – Men (Fri., June 10)

ESPN2: 8 p.m. CT



Day Four – Women (Sat., June 11)

ESPN: 4:30 p.m. CT



Meet Schedule (All times CT)



Wednesday, June 8:

6:46 PM CT – Men’s 1500-Meter Semifinal – Mario Garcia Romo (Heat 2) – ESPN2

8:14 PM CT – Men’s 800-Meter Semifinal – Baylor Franklin (Heat 2, Lane 9) – ESPN2

8:40 PM CT – Men’s Shot Put Final – Daniel Viveros (Flight 2) – Live Stream



Thursday, June 9:

5:00 PM CT – Women’s Hammer Final – Jalani Davis (Flight 1), Jasmine Mitchell (Flight 1) – Live Stream

7:32 PM CT – Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay Semifinal (Heat 2, Lane 9) – ESPNU

7:46 PM CT – Women’s 1500-Meter Semifinal – Sintayehu Vissa (Heat 2) – ESPNU

9:40 PM CT – Women’s Shot Put Final – Jasmine Mitchell (Flight 2) – Live Stream



Friday, June 10:

8:12 PM CT – Men’s 1500-Meter Final – If Qualified – ESPN2

9:14 PM CT – Men’s 800-Meter Final – If Qualified – ESPN2

9:55 PM CT – Men’s 5K Final – Cole Bullock – ESPN2



Saturday, June 11:

4:32 PM CT – Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay – If Qualified – ESPN

4:41 PM CT – Women’s 1500-Meter Final – If Qualified – ESPN



————–



MARIO GARCIA ROMO • MEN’S 1500-METER

Semifinal: Wed., June 8 • 6:46 p.m. CT • Heat 2

Final: Fri., June 10 • 8:12 p.m. CT

Class: Senior

Hometown / High School: Salamanca, Spain / Salamanca, Spain / Ies De Peñaranda De Bracamonte

Season-Best: 3:36.91 • No. 3 all-time • May 14, 2022 (SEC Championships)

Overall Career-Best: 3:35.79 • June 29, 2021 (Castellón)

NCAA Seed: 15th

SEC Finish: 1st

NCAA History: 5x First-Team All-American, 5x NCAA qualifier … 2022 NCAA Indoor Champion (mile) … First Ole Miss NCAA mile champion, first individual national title on the track by a Rebel since 2005 (Antwon Hicks, 60-meter hurdles) … 2021 NCAA Indoor runner-up in the DMR (ran No. 4 time in world history) … 2021 fifth-place finisher in the 1500-meter outdoors; part of Rebel duo with Waleed Suliman (third) that scored 10 combined points … 2021 NCAA Indoor bronze medalist in the 3K … First-Team All-American in the DMR in 2019 (8th place) … 3x NCAA East Region qualifier in the 1500-meter … 22.25 career NCAA points.

Quick Facts: 2022 SEC Indoor Men’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year … 5x SEC Indoor track champion (3x DMR, 1x 3K, 1x 1500) … 42.5 career SEC points scored … 2020 NCAA Cross Country All-American … 2021 SEC Cross Country Champion and SEC Cross Country Runner of the Year … 2019 SEC Indoor Freshman Runner of the Year … Ole Miss school record holder indoors in the mile (3:53.36; 2022), 3K (7:47.56; 2022) and DMR (9:20.75; 2021) … Ran anchor on two school record winning teams at the Penn Relays this season, splitting 3:58.36 on the mile leg of a record 9:29.45 DMR team (No. 11 NCAA history) and 1:47.91 on a 7:13.71 record 4×800-meter relay squad (No. 9 NCAA history) … Finished sixth in the Wanamaker Mile indoors at the prestigious Millrose Games; was the lone collegian in the field, beat out a group of professionals that included four Olympians … Ranks 61st in the World Athletics world rankings for the men’s 1500-meter … Ranks fourth among Spanish runners in 2022 in the 1500-meter (3:36.91), eighth in the 800-meter (1:46.90) … 2021 Euro U23 silver medalist in the 1500 in Tallinn … Nickname is “The Rocket”



BAYLOR FRANKLIN • MEN’S 800-METER

Semifinal: Wed., June 8 • 8:14 p.m. CT • Heat 2, Lane 9

Final: Fri., June 10 • 9:14 p.m. CT

Class: Senior

Hometown / High School: Lebanon, Tenn. / Wilson Central HS

Season-Best: 1:46.83 • No. 4 all-time • May 14, 2022 (SEC Championships)

Overall Career-Best: Same

NCAA Seed: 20th

SEC Finish: 4th

NCAA History: 2x NCAA qualifier … Second-Team All-American outdoors (13th) and indoors (12th) in 2021 in the 800-meter.

Quick Facts: Ran on two winning relay teams at the Penn Relays this season, running a 1:47.75 second leg of the school record 9:29.45 DMR team (No. 11 NCAA history) and a 1:46.76 second leg on the record 7:13.71 4×800-meter relay team (No. 9 NCAA history) … On Ole Miss’ 2020 SEC title DMR team … 2x NCAA East Region qualifier … Was one of four Rebels to run a sub-4 mile at the Music City Challenge on Feb. 12, 2021, clocking in at 3:59.12 … Both his father and brother played college baseball, and his brother A.J. Franklin was part of the 2019 national title team at Vanderbilt.



DANIEL VIVEROS • MEN’S SHOT PUT

Final: Wed., June 8 • 8:40 p.m. CT

Class: Junior

Hometown / High School: Bakersfield, Calif. / Liberty HS

Season-Best: 19.10m/62-8 • May 25, 2022 (NCAA East Regional) • School Record

Overall Career-Best: Same

NCAA Seed: 21st

SEC Finish: 6th

NCAA History: First career NCAA appearance

Quick Facts: First Rebel to qualify in the men’s shot put since 2009, one of two ever alongside Derek McGuire (2006, ’09) … 2x NCAA East Region qualifier … 4x SEC finalist, 3x scorer in the shot put.



JALANI DAVIS • WOMEN’S HAMMER

Final: Thurs., June 9 • 5 p.m. CT • Flight 1

Class: Junior

Hometown / High School: Hampton, Va. / Bethel HS

Season-Best: 65.97m/216-05 • No. 4 all-time • May 26, 2022 (NCAA East Regional)

Career-Best: Same

NCAA Seed: 16th

NCAA History: 6x NCAA qualifier … Only thrower in the NCAA of either gender to triple at the outdoor national meet in 2021 (was one of two total triplers alongside Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens … Also only thrower in the NCAA to double at the indoor national meet this season in the weight throw and shot put … Second-Team All-America in the discus (14th) and hammer (16th) in 2021; finished 20th in the shot put.

Quick Facts: SEC Outdoor discus bronze medalist … SEC Indoor champion in the shot put; was runner-up in 2021 … 40 career SEC points … One of only two throwers in Ole Miss history alongside NCAA Champion Janeah Stewart to be at 58 feet in the shot put, 75 feet in the weight throw, 180 feet in the discus and 215 feet in the hammer.



JASMINE MITCHELL • WOMEN’S HAMMER/SHOT PUT

Hammer Final: Thurs., June 9 • 5 p.m. CT • Flight 1

Shot Put Final: Thurs., June 9 • 9:40 p.m. CT • Flight 2

Class: Junior

Hometown / High School: Hazel Crest, Ill. / Thornwood HS

Hammer Season-Best: 65.49m/214-10 • May 26, 2022 (NCAA East Regional)

Hammer Career-Best: 66.37m/217-09 • No. 3 all-time • April 9, 2021 (Joe Walker Invite)

Shot Put Season-Best: 16.95m/55-07.50 • No. 4 all-time • May 26, 2022 (NCAA East Regional)

Shot Put Career-Best: Same

Hammer NCAA Seed: 19th

Hammer SEC Finish: 8th

Shot Put NCAA Seed: 19th

Shot Put SEC Finish: 9th

NCAA History: 5x NCAA qualifier (3x indoors) … First career appearance at NCAA Outdoor meet … 3x All-American … Reigning NCAA Indoor runner-up in the weight throw.

Quick Facts: Two-time reigning SEC weight throw champion … Part of first teammate duo in NCAA history to eclipse 23 meters in the same season (2021), 77 feet in the same season (2022), and first active trio at 75 feet (2022) … One of four Rebels beyond 75 feet in NCAA history, the most of any school … Ranks No. 3 in NCAA history and No. 5 in world history at her NCAA runner-up toss of 24.94m/81-10 … 13 career NCAA points … 43 career SEC points … Went to the same high school as teammate Shey Taiwo and Rebel NCAA Champion thrower, Janeah Stewart.



WOMEN’S 4×100-METER RELAY

Semifinal: Thurs., June 9 • 7:32 p.m. CT • Heat 2, Lane 9

Final: Sat., June 11 • 4:32 p.m. CT

Season-Best: 43.60 • No. 2 all-time • May 14, 2022 (SEC Championships)

NCAA Seed: 14th

SEC Finish: 4th

NCAA History: Seventh straight NCAA Outdoor appearance



Olivia Womack • Leg 1

Class: Sophomore

Hometown / High School: Clinton, Miss. / Clinton HS

100m PR: 11.72 (+0.9)

200m PR: 23.46 (-0.3)

NCAA History: Second career NCAA Outdoor appearance (4×100-meter relay, 2021)



Ariyonna Augustine • Leg 2

Class: Junior

Hometown / Previous School: Paramount, Calif. / LSU

100m PR: 11.48 (+0.3)

200m PR: 23.52 (+0.8)

NCAA History: First career NCAA appearance



Jayda Eckford • Leg 3

Class: Senior

Hometown / High School: Clinton, Miss. / Clinton HS

200m PR: 22.72 (+2.2)

400m PR: 53.98

NCAA History: 5x NCAA qualifier … 2022 First-Team All-American (DMR) … 3x Second-Team All-American outdoors in 2019 (200-meter, 11th; 4×100, 12th) and 2021 (4×100, 14th)

Quick Facts: 2019 Pan Am and U.S. U20 silver medalist in the 200-meter dash … Holds school record 22.72 (+2.2) outdoors, as well as a wind-legal 22.98 (+0.6)



Kelly Rowe • Anchor

Class: Senior

Hometown / High School: Mansfield, Texas / Mansfield Lake Ridge

100m PR: ff

200m PR: ff

NCAA History: Second career NCAA appearance … Second-Team All-American on the 4×100-meter relay in 2019 (11th place).



Toni Glatz • Alternate

Class: Senior

Hometown / Previous School: Franklinville, N.J. / LIU Brooklyn

200m PR: 24.27 (+1.2)

400m PR: 54.96

NCAA History: 2x All-American … First-Team in the distance medley relay, Second-Team on the 4×100-meter relay in 2021.



SINTAYEHU VISSA • WOMEN’S 1500-METER

Semifinal: Thurs., June 9 • 7:46 p.m. CT • Heat 2

Final: Sat., June 11 • 4:41 p.m. CT

Class: Junior

Hometown / Previous School: Bertiolo, Italy / Saint Leo University

Season-Best: 4:08.72 • School Record (No. 15 NCAA History, 16th-fastest time) • May 14, 2022 (SEC Championships)

Overall Career-Best: Same

NCAA Seed: 4th

SEC Finish: 1st

NCAA History: Three-time First-Team All-American, twice in the DMR … Reigning NCAA Indoor mile runner-up … One of two Rebel women to ever earn NCAA runner-up indoors … 9.75 career NCAA points.

Quick Facts: First Rebel woman to ever win an SEC title in the mile, 1500 or DMR … First Rebel woman to ever win an individual title on the track at the SEC Indoor Championships; one of six to ever do so outdoors … First Rebel woman to qualify for the NCAA Indoor meet in an individual event higher than 800-meters … First Rebel woman to ever qualify for the NCAA Outdoor meet in the 1500-meter … Broke seven school records in 2022 alone: indoor mile (4:32.70), indoor 3K (9:04.95), indoor DMR (10:56.39), outdoor 800-meter (2:01.06), outdoor 1500-meter (4:08.72; No. 15 NCAA history), outdoor 4×1500-meter relay (17:24.46; No. 14 NCAA history) and outdoor DMR (10:55.61; No. 7 NCAA history) … Set two SEC meet records: indoor DMR and outdoor 1500 … Ranks No. 15 in NCAA history in the 1500-meter with the 16th-fastest time ever at her SEC-winning 4:08.72 … Ranks second in Italy in the 800-meter (2:01.06), sixth in the 1500-meter (4:08.72) … Ranks 13th all-time in Italian history in the 800-meter (2:01.06), the third-fastest ever run by an Italian woman on American soil and the best since Olympic gold medalist Gabriella Dorio’s 1:59.53 in the semifinal and 1:59.05 in the final to finish fourth in the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles … Her 4:08.72 is the fifth-best ever run by an Italian woman on American soil … First women’s cross country All-American in Ole Miss history after finishing 33rd in 2021 … 37.75 career SEC points … Born in Ethiopia, spent large part of her childhood and adolescence in Italy … Ran the short sprints and intermediate hurdles before transitioning to distance events … Ran at Division II Saint Leo University.



COLE BULLOCK • MEN’S 5000-METER

Final: Fri., June 10 • 9:55 p.m. CT

Class: Junior

Hometown / High School: Chattanooga, Tenn. / Red Bank HS

Season-Best: 13:39.46 • No. 2 all-time • April 22, 2022 (Virginia Challenge)

Overall Career-Best: Same

NCAA Seed: 21st

SEC Finish: 6th

NCAA History: First career NCAA Outdoor appearance.

Quick Facts: 2020 cross country All-American (18th) … 6x SEC scorer, 3x medalist … 2021 SEC Indoor 5K champion … 2021 SEC Indoor Freshman of the Year … 2019 SEC Cross Country Freshman of the Year … First Rebel to qualify for NCAA Outdoor in the men’s 5K since Ryan Walling (2016) … One of four ever alongside Walling, Pablo Sierra (1993) and K.C. Nielsen (1984).

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports