Sunday, September 6, 2020
Oxford Man Charged With Murdering his Wife

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

An Oxford man has been arrested for the murder of his wife.

On Friday, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 5 County Road 1080 in the College Hill area for “shots fired.”

Once on scene, deputies discovered Marisha Golden Ward, 33, of Oxford had been shot and killed.

Sherard Ward

While deputies were en route, a 911 dispatcher was speaking to a witness who had partially seen the incident and provided vital information to 911. Dispatchers were able to give deputies a description of the shooter and the direction of travel following the shooting. Deputies found and apprehended Ward’s husband, Sherard Ward, 35, of Oxford.

Sherard Ward is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on no bond at this time.

The two were married in February.

Ward was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 2, and charged with voyeurism-peeping Tom and released on a $5,000 bond. It was not known Sunday if the two arrests are related.

This is a developing story. Check Hottytoddy.com for updates.

