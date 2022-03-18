Regents School of Oxford Continues to Grow

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Regent students recently performed in a school production of “Peter Pan.” Photo provided by Regents

Regents School of Oxford started in 2000 with 18 young students in grades three and below.

Each year the school added a grade until it had students in grades K-12.

Now, the school serves 3K through the 12th grade with 349 students signed up for the 2022/2023 school year.

Jill Bell, Director of Marketing and Admissions, said the school has a 94 percent retention rate, which has increased every year over the past five years.

“We are incredibly thankful to our families for entrusting their children to us,” she said.

But Regents’ growth in students lead to a need to grow its campus, currently located on County Road 103 off College Hill Road.

The school has recently purchased 18 acres of land just down the road from its current campus, near the Pat Patterson Parkway and College Hill Road roundabout.

Regents offers several sports programs. Photo provided

Phase 1 of the new expansion will include classrooms for grades sixth through 12, a cafeteria and a gymnasium.

“We will continue to use our current facilities for years to come as we are in great need of more than one gymnasium for our many athletic and fine arts teams and clubs,” Bell said.

The mission of Regents School of Oxford is to disciple students to love, serve and glorify God.

“We accomplish our mission through rigorous academics, athletics and fine arts,” Bell said. “The classroom is a place of exploration and debate and discovery. Our athletics are aimed at the heart of the athlete, and our final art programs produce well-rounded students who learn to thrive on and off stage and use their talents to glorify the Lord.”

Bell said the school strives to partner with parents in the raising of Godly men and women who go out into the world as humble, confident servants and transform culture wherever God may lead them.

“To accomplish this, we spend years building a Christian worldview in our students by teaching them the Bible, telling them the gospel over and over, and teaching them to think and communicate well, not just take in Information,” she said. “Today more than ever, students need to know what they believe and why they believe it. They need a solid foundation in the Lord and a thorough knowledge of the Bible. Regents seeks to give them just that, alongside Christian families and the many great churches in Oxford.”

Other than providing students with an education, Bell said the Regents community is a family, which has helped the school continue to grow throughout the years.

“(We are) a community that comes together to not only work hard but to have fun – from fall fest to dances to ballgames and plays, we are all in it together.”