Services Celebrating the Life of Allgood to be Held Friday; Visitation Thursday

The funeral for Oxford’s Emergency Management Director James C. Allgood will be held on Friday at First Baptist Church of Oxford.

Jimmy Allgood

Allgood, 60, died suddenly on Friday from a heart attack.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at First Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday with interment at Cambridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lafayette County Fire Department.

Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

Allgood is described by his family as being loving, caring, considerate and loyal. He enjoyed fishing and tinkering in his shop, but his passion was cooking. Christmas was his favorite holiday and he spent countless hours planning and putting together one of the best-decorated homes in Lafayette County.

Above all things, his family and the Lafayette County community were most important to him. His legacy is absolutely all the lives he touched.

Allgood served his community faithfully, proudly, and confidently for over 30 years, most recently being the Emergency Management Director for the city of Oxford. He served as a volunteer firefighter and the EMD for Lafayette County prior to working for the city.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Linda Musick Allgood, of Oxford and his daughter, Angie Crouse, of Oxford.

